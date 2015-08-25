RSS

Kristen Stewart

American Ultra, a reinterpretation of the sleeper premise introduced by The Manchurian Candidate in 1962, interjects romantic and comedic elements into the genre. The film marks the reunion of Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, who appear... more

Aug 25, 2015 7:53 PM Film Reviews

Camp X-Ray A Harry Potter book draws Amy (Kristen Stewart), an MP at Guantanamo, into a conversation with a detainee, Ali (Peyman Moaadi). Funny thing: Amy is the one who never read Harry Pot,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Jun 22, 2015 10:25 AM Home Movies

For many people, growing older is a harrowing prospect. Imagine if you were a middle-aged actress. Such is the case with Maria Enders (Juliette Binoche), the lead character in Clouds of Sils Maria, which received various awards but is a met... more

May 5, 2015 9:13 PM Film Reviews 2 Comments

The book was better, but in his best moments, director Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) evokes the birth of the Beats as a quest for experience through literature and liquor (and other drugs), in sex and wild flights of jazz, and the ... more

Aug 14, 2013 1:04 AM Home Movies

If the estate of the Brothers Grimm could collect royalties from the legacy of those famous siblings... more

Jun 1, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

It can’t touch Harry Potter for scope of popularity but in some pockets of pop culture, the Twilight series has reached Beatlemania in intensity. The “young adult” novels about a handsome teenage vampire boy and the mortal girl who loves him have.. more

Nov 21, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

War—what is it good for? Well, if you’re talking about war in the sense of pr Shadowlands ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

