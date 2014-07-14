Kristina Byas
Walker Point's Central Standard Craft Distillery is Now Open
Early this month Central Standard Craft Distillery opened the doors of its 1600 square foot space. Joining other unique establishments in the thriving Walker’s Point neighborhood, the distillery will bring handmade craft spirits to the area. Locat.. more
Jul 14, 2014 12:48 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Bay View's Maker Market Brings Local Goods to the People
After asuccessful run last year, Milwaukee’s Maker Market will return for its secondseason starting Sunday, May 4. Through September, makers, crafters, designersand artists will all gather to share their creations the first Sunday of eachmonth.. more
May 1, 2014 8:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
New Jazz Estate Managers Bring Change but Keep the Jazz
For more than 30 years, the Jazz Estate on Milwaukee’s East Side has been a gathering place for jazz musicians and enthusiasts. Its dimly lit, intimate space and the rhythms and melodies of the live acts it hosts most nights of the week hav... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:22 AM Kristina Byas Local Music
Riverwest's Milwaukee Beer Bistro Puts the Spotlight on Beer
Thelegendary “99 Bottles of Beers on the Wall” is slowly being put together atnewly opened restaurant Milwaukee Beer Bistro, 2730 N. Humboldt Ave.Afterconverting Rio West Cantina into Milwaukee Beer Bistro, owner Russ Davis wantedto offer l.. more
Apr 25, 2014 6:20 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Roller Derby Isn't Just for Women Anymore
Milwaukee’s official introduction to the sport of roller derby happened in 2005 when the Brew City Bruisers were founded. The all-woman league offered something new and exciting and was an instan,Sports more
Apr 25, 2014 2:04 PM Kristina Byas More Sports
Bike to Work Week Promises Group Rides, Drink Specials, Free Coffee and a Dance Party
Thousandsof Milwaukee cyclists and first time riders will leave their cars at home forMilwaukee’s Bike to Work Week from May 11-17. The week will be filled with anarray of bicycle themed events hosted by Vulture Space and Wisconsin Bike Fedtha.. more
Apr 22, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Blackbox Visual Brings a Unique Aesthetic to Milwaukee
MilwaukeeInstitute of Art and Design graduates and former classmates Erik Holman andVassi Slavova have been producing short films and award-winning animationstogether since 2009. After deciding to take their passion even further and stepaway f.. more
Apr 14, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Kohl’s Art Generation Gallery at Milwaukee Art Museum Expands Hours for Spring Break
To accommodate kids on spring break, the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio at the Milwaukee Art Museum will offer extended hours from April 15-20. The studio will be open daily from 10a.m. to 4p.m. for their “Spring Loaded” themed activities, which .. more
Apr 11, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Shorewood Hosts Small Plates Week
Givinglocal establishments the opportunity to show off their chef’s talents andcreativity, and customers the chance to sample neighborhood cuisine, Shorewoodpresents Small Plates Week this month.FromApril 22-27, customers are invited to visit .. more
Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
"Walking With Dinosaurs" is Coming to the Bradley Center in October
Based on the award-winning BBC Television Series, Walking With Dinosaurs: The ArenaSpectacular willappear at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center for a eight performanceengagement from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19.Theshow depicts the dinosaurs’ evoluti.. more
Apr 4, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Join the Healing at Mitchell Parks' "Dare to Be Aware Fair"
“Dare to Be Aware Fair” is returning to the Mitchell Park Domes on Sunday, April 6. The fair will include 60 exhibitors focused on well-being and personal growth with free workshops, demonstrations and performances. Twelve presentations and wor.. more
Apr 1, 2014 5:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Milwaukee Public Library Welcomes The Edmund Fitzgerald
A model of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald will be unveiled by the Wisconsin MarineHistorical Society and the Milwaukee Public Library on Saturday, April 12 at 10a.m. at Central Library.Theiconic 729-foot freighter was built in River Rouge, Michigan a.. more
Mar 28, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Winter Be Damned, Flavor Cycle Keeps on Delivering
When thisyear’s winter hit Milwaukee, it hit hard. Businesses were closed during normaloperating hours due to the below zero temperatures, while snow and ice causeddangerous road conditions.OneMilwaukee restaurant delivery service, Flavor Cycl.. more
Mar 24, 2014 12:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Broadminded Riffs on the Perils of Doing It Yourself
The ladies of Broadminded will introduce their latest sketched comedy show in April. Produced by Milwaukee Comedy, Inc., Do It Yourself will explore the perils of do-it-yourself projects, with the cast playing on home improvement projects gone wro.. more
Mar 21, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
DreamBikes Creates Opportunies for Milwaukee's Inner City Youth
Witheveryone having a dream, but not always being given the opportunity to live itout, one Milwaukee nonprofit has opened a new world of possibilities forneighborhood children.Fromtricycles to road bikes, DreamBikes has been working to provide.. more
Mar 19, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Wehr Nature Center Hosts its 39th Annual Maple Sugar Days
With spring just around the corner, Wehr NatureCenter will be kicking off its 39th Annual Maple Sugar Days onSaturday, March 29 to Sunday, March 30.Familiesare invited to go on a hike through the woods to the sugarbush to view tappedsugar mapl.. more
Mar 11, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
The Cinderella Project Finds Prom Dresses for Young Women in Milwaukee
High school prom is an important event for many teenagers, but it can also be an expensive one. Created by the Gadzuric Foundation, the Cinderella Project MKE is doing its part to help offset that cost for some teens by helping young women in need.. more
Mar 7, 2014 6:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Milwaukee Gears Up For Its St. Patrick's Day Parade with a Week of Activities
Once again this year St. Patrick’s Day brings with it the return of the holiday’ssixth oldest parade in the nation, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s 48th AnnualSt. Patrick’s Day Parade. Though the Shamrock Club has been organizing theparade for.. more
Mar 5, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
It Gets Better Sends Powerful Message to Milwaukee’s LGBT Youth
“You havemore friends than you know / some that surround you / some that need more timeto grow.” Those powerful lyrics, shared in a YouTube video, have given hope to many teenswho have experienced bullying. Since the positive reception to th.. more
Feb 25, 2014 8:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Garden and Gears: Steampunk Faire Comes to The Domes
Uniquejewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material andfashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the“Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.Running through March 3.. more
Feb 19, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE