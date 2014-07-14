Kristina Byas

RSS

Early this month Central Standard Craft Distillery opened the doors of its 1600 square foot space. Joining other unique establishments in the thriving Walker’s Point neighborhood, the distillery will bring handmade craft spirits to the area. Locat.. more

Jul 14, 2014 12:48 PM Around MKE

Photo credit: Mike Goelzer

After asuccessful run last year, Milwaukee’s Maker Market will return for its secondseason starting Sunday, May 4. Through September, makers, crafters, designersand artists will all gather to share their creations the first Sunday of eachmonth.. more

May 1, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

For more than 30 years, the Jazz Estate on Milwaukee’s East Side has been a gathering place for jazz musicians and enthusiasts. Its dimly lit, intimate space and the rhythms and melodies of the live acts it hosts most nights of the week hav... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:22 AM Local Music

Thelegendary “99 Bottles of Beers on the Wall” is slowly being put together atnewly opened restaurant Milwaukee Beer Bistro, 2730 N. Humboldt Ave.Afterconverting Rio West Cantina into Milwaukee Beer Bistro, owner Russ Davis wantedto offer l.. more

Apr 25, 2014 6:20 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s official introduction to the sport of roller derby happened in 2005 when the Brew City Bruisers were founded. The all-woman league offered something new and exciting and was an instan,Sports more

Apr 25, 2014 2:04 PM More Sports

Photo courtesy Wisconsin Bike Fed

Thousandsof Milwaukee cyclists and first time riders will leave their cars at home forMilwaukee’s Bike to Work Week from May 11-17. The week will be filled with anarray of bicycle themed events hosted by Vulture Space and Wisconsin Bike Fedtha.. more

Apr 22, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

MilwaukeeInstitute of Art and Design graduates and former classmates Erik Holman andVassi Slavova have been producing short films and award-winning animationstogether since 2009. After deciding to take their passion even further and stepaway f.. more

Apr 14, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

To accommodate kids on spring break, the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio at the Milwaukee Art Museum will offer extended hours from April 15-20. The studio will be open daily from 10a.m. to 4p.m. for their “Spring Loaded” themed activities, which .. more

Apr 11, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Givinglocal establishments the opportunity to show off their chef’s talents andcreativity, and customers the chance to sample neighborhood cuisine, Shorewoodpresents Small Plates Week this month.FromApril 22-27, customers are invited to visit .. more

Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

Based on the award-winning BBC Television Series, Walking With Dinosaurs: The ArenaSpectacular willappear at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center for a eight performanceengagement from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19.Theshow depicts the dinosaurs’ evoluti.. more

Apr 4, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

“Dare to Be Aware Fair” is returning to the Mitchell Park Domes on Sunday, April 6. The fair will include 60 exhibitors focused on well-being and personal growth with free workshops, demonstrations and performances. Twelve presentations and wor.. more

Apr 1, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

A model of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald will be unveiled by the Wisconsin MarineHistorical Society and the Milwaukee Public Library on Saturday, April 12 at 10a.m. at Central Library.Theiconic 729-foot freighter was built in River Rouge, Michigan a.. more

Mar 28, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Photo courtesy Peter DiAntoni

When thisyear’s winter hit Milwaukee, it hit hard. Businesses were closed during normaloperating hours due to the below zero temperatures, while snow and ice causeddangerous road conditions.OneMilwaukee restaurant delivery service, Flavor Cycl.. more

Mar 24, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

The ladies of Broadminded will introduce their latest sketched comedy show in April. Produced by Milwaukee Comedy, Inc., Do It Yourself will explore the perils of do-it-yourself projects, with the cast playing on home improvement projects gone wro.. more

Mar 21, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Witheveryone having a dream, but not always being given the opportunity to live itout, one Milwaukee nonprofit has opened a new world of possibilities forneighborhood children.Fromtricycles to road bikes, DreamBikes has been working to provide.. more

Mar 19, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

With spring just around the corner, Wehr NatureCenter will be kicking off its 39th Annual Maple Sugar Days onSaturday, March 29 to Sunday, March 30.Familiesare invited to go on a hike through the woods to the sugarbush to view tappedsugar mapl.. more

Mar 11, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

High school prom is an important event for many teenagers, but it can also be an expensive one. Created by the Gadzuric Foundation, the Cinderella Project MKE is doing its part to help offset that cost for some teens by helping young women in need.. more

Mar 7, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Once again this year St. Patrick’s Day brings with it the return of the holiday’ssixth oldest parade in the nation, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s 48th AnnualSt. Patrick’s Day Parade. Though the Shamrock Club has been organizing theparade for.. more

Mar 5, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

“You havemore friends than you know / some that surround you / some that need more timeto grow.” Those powerful lyrics, shared in a YouTube video, have given hope to many teenswho have experienced bullying. Since the positive reception to th.. more

Feb 25, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Uniquejewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material andfashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the“Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.Running through March 3.. more

Feb 19, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

