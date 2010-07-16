Kristina Felske
Nicholas Cialdini's Boomtown
Milwaukee native Nicholas Cialdini studied philosophy at Marquette. Now he’s writing comedy. Last night at the Alchemist Theatre, he opened production of Boomtown--a one-hour sketch comedy show. The single hour with no intermission passes quick.. more
Jul 16, 2010 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
After the Boomers: A Sketch Exploration
Judging from what’s available on his website, self-described neologist Nicholas Cialdini is a prolific playwright with a charming sense of humor. His work plays with intellectual pop culture in a refreshingly innovative way. I say this without h.. more
Jun 1, 2010 11:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Uncle Mike and His Polka Band
Considering the good vibes that polka seems to naturally engender, it's something of a won Pint Size Polkas ,CD Reviews more
Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
A Judicious Judge
Whensomeone’s professional reputation is unfairly smeared in public, it canbe self What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments