Kurt Hartwig
Heart Of A Dog At Moct
Bad Soviet Habits haunts Moct this month in the form of two performers. Identical T-shirts. Identical khakis. Identical Airwalk-esque sneakers�if there were more than two of them, Andy North and Kurt Hartwig would vaguely resemble some casual, mi.. more
May 14, 2010 10:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Decaffeinated Comedy
Kurt Hartwig’s Bad Soviet Habits presents a brand new free show this month, as Hartwig performs Decaffeinated Tragedy May 15 and 16 at Most Bar on 240 East Pittsburgh. Hartwig is describing the show as, “part memoir, part gallery display, p.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Year of the Ox & Morons
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I&rsq without running to the can so’s to wash his hands first. ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Sugar-Covered Bliss
It's the turn of the new year, an occasion when many of us commit (or recommit) to investi Located at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. For more information, visit www.intercontinentalmilwaukee. ,Eat/Drink more
Jan 9, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments
Sept. 4-Sept. 10
Saturday, Sept. 6 ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee