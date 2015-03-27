RSS

Kyle Maclachlan

ihatehollywood_80cultfilms.jpg.jpe

Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more

Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

The children\'s story “In the Small, Small Pond” may seem a million miles from David Lynch\'s Blue Velvet, but they share one thing: Laura Dern. Dern narrates the animated short with evident delight. Maybe it would have been a bedtime story .. more

Nov 17, 2011 1:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

When Ben, a campy yet cruel aesthete, mimes to Roy Orbison\'s “In Dreams,” a window opens onto the mystery of Blue Velvet. David Lynch\'s 1986 classic of the id is often like a dream and a nightmare. But the peculiar logic of dreamtime is onl.. more

Nov 4, 2011 11:58 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11440.jpe

Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when youmix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beerspecials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, September 4 when theoutdoor movie is The Wizard of Oz ... more

Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage7527.jpe

Weasked two questions,” explains Jeff Holub, “‘What are your hopes?’ and, ‘what is that which you fear the most?’”,Cover Story more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES