Kyle Maclachlan
Five Cult Favorites from the ’80s
Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more
Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Laura Dern's Bedtime Story
The children\'s story “In the Small, Small Pond” may seem a million miles from David Lynch\'s Blue Velvet, but they share one thing: Laura Dern. Dern narrates the animated short with evident delight. Maybe it would have been a bedtime story .. more
Nov 17, 2011 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
David Lynch's Blue Velvet on Blu-ray
When Ben, a campy yet cruel aesthete, mimes to Roy Orbison\'s “In Dreams,” a window opens onto the mystery of Blue Velvet. David Lynch\'s 1986 classic of the id is often like a dream and a nightmare. But the peculiar logic of dreamtime is onl.. more
Nov 4, 2011 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Usher @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Wizard of Oz with the Dark Side of the Moon (9/4)
Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when youmix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beerspecials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, September 4 when theoutdoor movie is The Wizard of Oz ... more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
All the City's a Stage
Weasked two questions,” explains Jeff Holub, “‘What are your hopes?’ and, ‘what is that which you fear the most?’”,Cover Story more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Around MKE