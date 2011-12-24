RSS

A La Carte

\nThere’s something really beautiful about a prisoner drama when it comes together onstage. I have fond memories of Next Act’s production of Coyote on a Fence . . . In Tandem and Spiral Theatre both did productions of Two Roomsa really interesting.. more

Dec 24, 2011 3:23 AM Theater

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Dec 20, 2011 4:32 AM Visual Arts

<p> Andy Rooney and Jerry Seinfeld both had fun with the story of an old woman who sued McDonald's for $2.9 million, alleging injuries from spilling hot coffee on herself. For almost everyone in America the suit became an example of trial lawyers.. more

Dec 18, 2011 3:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7709.jpe

The Milwaukee County Zoo’s popular A La Carte event celebrates 25 years of dining and animal watching this weekend. New this year are stands from Palms Bistro and Bar and the Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, which join 25 other local res... more

Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7701.jpe

The Milwaukee County Zoo’s popular A La Carte event celebrates 25 years of dining and animal watching this weekend. New this year are stands from Palms Bistro and Bar and the Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, which join 25 other local res... more

Aug 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

12506389564a8b3c6c1bb23.jpg.jpe

WMSE’s Radio Summer Camp w/ Sometime Sweet Susan @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WMSElaunches its Radio Summer Camp festival, a multi-day, multi-venueconcert series, with tonight&rsqu,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage3306.jpe

The Milwaukee County Zoo isn't most people's first dining destination, but once a year it Frampton Comes Alive ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3297.jpe

The Milwaukee County Zoo isn’t most people’s first dining destination, but onc Brass Knuckles ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES