Labor Day
On Many Sides
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I’ve received a couple, three gung-ho thumbs-ups for the bigger type and the briefer length of last week’s essay,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 29, 2017 3:27 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 31–Sept. 6, 2017
How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more
Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Labor Day Festival Coming to Summerfest Grounds
Laborfest, a union organizedLabor Day festival, is coming to the Summerfest grounds on Monday, Sept. 5. The celebration begins with aparade from Carl Zeidler Square Wisconsin Union Memorial at 11 a.m. The festivalopens at noon. A cla.. more
Aug 23, 2016 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
PressureCast Ninety-Six: New Nintendo Prez Party
Nintendo’s New President Gets Down On The Dance Floor, Tokyo Game Show Boogies, and Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows Struts Its Stuff!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more
Sep 21, 2015 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9
Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more
Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Obama’s Optimistic But Wisconsin Is Still Struggling
President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more
Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Obama Pushes Popular Agenda Items in Milwaukee
Sep 2, 2014 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Film Clips: Jan. 29
This romantic melodrama, casting Josh Brolin as an escaped convict and Kate Winslet as depressed single mom Adele, cooks up the right chemistry. Brolin’s Frank demands refuge in widow Adele’s unkempt home more
Jan 29, 2014 7:35 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
This Week in Milwaukee
Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears. Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the commercial b more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Public Theatre’s All-City People’s Parade
Milwaukee’s Labor Day parade will include a labor of love, courtesy of Milwaukee Public Theatre (MPT). The second annual All-City People’s Parade will be part of the Sept. 6 Labor Day celebrations—and it’s all free, rain or shine. more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
The Book of Firsts: 150 World-Changing People and Events from Caesar Augustus to the Internet (Anchor), by Peter D’Epiro
Everything started somewhere, sometime, by someone. In identifying the most important “everythings,” Peter D’Epiro acknowledges that his scope was restricted by editorial considerations. He eliminated anything B.C.E. because many of the more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Betty's Summer Vacation with Windfall Theatre
The strangest production I’ve seen all season may have been Milwaukee High School of the Arts’ production of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin Of Our Teeth back in November. There’s nothing quite like the experience of seeing a larger-than-life face of M.. more
May 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Will 2009 Have a Song of the Summer?
Before he left the New York Times for the New Yorker, the great Kelefa Sanneh wrote a 2007 eulogy for the Song of the Summer, contending that media fragmentation has made it all but impossible for one single to reign over the season the way hits h.. more
Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
“We Rise and Fall as One Nation”
Obamasaid that he didn’t want to make a political speech at the same timeHurricane Gustav was threatening the Gulf Coast, but that he wanted tomake a point about unity on Labor Day. ,News Features more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Laborfest and Barack Obama
As always, the Milwaukee County Labor Council AFL-CIO goes all out in celebration of its favorite holiday, Labor Day, staging their parade through downtown Milwaukee at 11 a.m. and hosting a family-oriented,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments