How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more

Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more

Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM This Week in Milwaukee

President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more

Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Sep 2, 2014 6:41 PM Daily Dose

After a rough year that saw Gov. Scott Walker win a recall election on a platform of ending basic bargaining rights, Wisconsin union workers could use a good celebration. This year's Laborfest promises to deliver, with an afternoon of live.... more

Sep 3, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With a giant cardboard bullet on my head, I menaced citizens in 2009. The following year, I caused a giant puppet Mother Earth to rise up healed. Last year, I cavorted to Aztec music... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

After a rough year for workers that saw Gov. Walker's unprecedented rollback of state workers' collective-bargaining rights, union members could use a little bit... more

Sep 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 6, 2010 7:19 PM Daily Dose

