Lady Day At Emerson’S Bar & Gr

Ruthie plugs exciting upcoming events including the Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of 2016 (Sept. 16), the Milwaukee Gay Sports Networks’ Brewers tailgate at D.I.X. (Sept. 18) and a double feature movie night at This Is It (Sept. 20). more

Sep 13, 2016 3:46 PM Dear Ruthie

It’s a musical about Billie Holliday--her life as seen through her music. At 30 years of age, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is getting to be nearly as old as she was when she passed away tragically young at the age of 44. This month the Mi.. more

Aug 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more

Nov 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

