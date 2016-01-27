lakefront
Lakefront Brewery's Growing Power Ale Honored at 6th Annual Good Food Awards
Lakefront Brewerypicked up a Good Food Award for thefourth straight year. This year’s winner is Growing Power Farmhouse Pale Ale, aBelgian-style beer made with organic barley and organic hops. The recipe was developed in coll.. more
Jan 27, 2016 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
What Made Milwaukee Famous is ON THE AIR
Since the beginning of the summer, I’ve been working withWMSE 91.7 radio on a series of What Made Milwaukee Famous radio shows. You cancatch the current series at 7:40 am and 5:40 pm every week day on WMSE, with anew program airing every week. .. more
Aug 11, 2015 2:57 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Sprecher in the Parks
Sprecher Brewingwill again be operating roving beer garden trucks at Milwaukee County Parksthis summer. This year, in addition to Sprecher beer and soda, the two truckswill offer German food from Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub. At least 15 parks.. more
Feb 9, 2015 8:44 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Here's The Complete List of 2014 WAMI Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the nominees for its 2014 WAMI Awards this week, and as usual Milwaukee artists are well represented. The complete list of nominees is included below; the winners will be announced at a Sunday, April 27 .. more
Mar 13, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Issue of the Week: Republicans Come to Abele’s Rescue Again
We’re happy when elected officials reach across the aisle to solve problems. But we’re disappointed that, yet again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has chosen to work with more
Jan 30, 2014 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Riverwest Public House
The Riverwest neighborhood has long been a melting pot of individualism and community activism. College students, families, old hippies and young professionals mingle well together in this enclave of diversity. The more
Dec 11, 2013 1:10 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Milwaukee’s Historic Lakefront Opportunities
Beginning this fall, Milwaukee leaders will be seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add high-rises to the city’s skyline, improve access to the lakefront and develop under-used space more
Sep 18, 2013 1:48 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Support a Hard-Won Compromise on the Lakefront
On Tuesday, Milwaukee County supervisors and the leaders of the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee County War Memorial announced their support for more
Jul 24, 2013 1:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Sheriff vs. Everybody
That’s why Clarke’s public battle against a sensible merger of city and county policing at reduced cost to taxpayers is doomed... more
Oct 2, 2012 3:12 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Why Is Abele Afraid of Transparency in Sale of Valuable Milwaukee County Real Estate?
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unveiled his favorite proposal for the publicly owned 2 acres of prime real estate overlooking Lake Michigan, a 44-story tower dubbed The... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Indian Summer's Silver Anniversary
As an advocate for American-Indian civil rights, Butch Roberts, a member of the Oneida Tribe... more
Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Remembering Glenn Ford
With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more
Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Anal Sex and Erectile Dysfunction
I am 60 years old and have been married for 37 years. My wife and I have incorporated anal sex into our lovemaking. We both give and receive. She will use large dildos on me, and she will also use a strap-on (pegging). Usually, once she fin... more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 6 Comments
The Birthday Massacre w/ The Light Asylum
Although The Birthday Massacre sometimes falls back on the chainsaw guitars and exaggerated loud/soft dynamic of modern goth bands like Evanescence, this Toronto band has a self-awareness and a sense of goth history that the Evanescences more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fight Club
A commercial disappointment assailed by critics upon its initial theatrical release in 1999, David Fincher’s violent adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club went on to become an instant cult favorite upon its DVD release, thanks more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Family of the Year
The California sextet Family of the Year recently completed a tour with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a band with which they share a very similar aesethetic, marrying downhome American pop with modern indie quirk and no flirty more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Marriage of Bette and Boo
Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
June 25 - July 1
KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Also...
Aaron Rodgers is the man.And Mike Tirico is also the man for telling Kornheiser he was wrong and to stop talking about Favre last night. Kornheiser continued to insist he wasn't the one making it a story, that it's all anyone could talk about and .. more
Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Last Chance for German Fest
It's hard to believe that three days of German Fest have gone by.It must be all of the munching on rollbraten, sipping on beer and wine, andlive entertainment that's made the time fly. Still, have no fear, theparty is still on. In fact, Ger.. more
Jul 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE