RSS

lakefront

lakefront-brewery-tour-2.jpg.jpe

Lakefront Brewerypicked up a Good Food Award for thefourth straight year. This year’s winner is Growing Power Farmhouse Pale Ale, aBelgian-style beer made with organic barley and organic hops. The recipe was developed in coll.. more

Jan 27, 2016 3:52 PM Around MKE

whatmademkefamous.widea.jpg.jpe

Since the beginning of the summer, I’ve been working withWMSE 91.7 radio on a series of What Made Milwaukee Famous radio shows. You cancatch the current series at 7:40 am and 5:40 pm every week day on WMSE, with anew program airing every week. .. more

Aug 11, 2015 2:57 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

152927770 (1).jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Sprecher Brewingwill again be operating roving beer garden trucks at Milwaukee County Parksthis summer. This year, in addition to Sprecher beer and soda, the two truckswill offer German food from Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub. At least 15 parks.. more

Feb 9, 2015 8:44 PM Around MKE

wami.jpg.jpe

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the nominees for its 2014 WAMI Awards this week, and as usual Milwaukee artists are well represented. The complete list of nominees is included below; the winners will be announced at a Sunday, April 27 .. more

Mar 13, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

abele+perv.jpg.jpe

We’re happy when elected officials reach across the aisle to solve problems. But we’re disappointed that, yet again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has chosen to work with more

Jan 30, 2014 6:18 PM Expresso

publichouse.jpg.jpe

The Riverwest neighborhood has long been a melting pot of individualism and community activism. College students, families, old hippies and young professionals mingle well together in this enclave of diversity. The more

Dec 11, 2013 1:10 AM Dining Preview

news1.jpg.jpe

Beginning this fall, Milwaukee leaders will be seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add high-rises to the city’s skyline, improve access to the lakefront and develop under-used space more

Sep 18, 2013 1:48 AM News Features

154284-004-5152b6a7.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Milwaukee County supervisors and the leaders of the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee County War Memorial announced their support for more

Jul 24, 2013 1:40 AM Expresso

david clarke.jpg.jpe

That’s why Clarke’s public battle against a sensible merger of city and county policing at reduced cost to taxpayers is doomed... more

Oct 2, 2012 3:12 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage19329.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unveiled his favorite proposal for the publicly owned 2 acres of prime real estate overlooking Lake Michigan, a 44-story tower dubbed The... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

blogimage16035.jpe

As an advocate for American-Indian civil rights, Butch Roberts, a member of the Oneida Tribe... more

Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more

Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

I am 60 years old and have been married for 37 years. My wife and I have incorporated anal sex into our lovemaking. We both give and receive. She will use large dildos on me, and she will also use a strap-on (pegging). Usually, once she fin... more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 6 Comments

blogimage11951.jpe

Although The Birthday Massacre sometimes falls back on the chainsaw guitars and exaggerated loud/soft dynamic of modern goth bands like Evanescence, this Toronto band has a self-awareness and a sense of goth history that the Evanescences more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11226.jpe

A commercial disappointment assailed by critics upon its initial theatrical release in 1999, David Fincher’s violent adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club went on to become an instant cult favorite upon its DVD release, thanks more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The California sextet Family of the Year recently completed a tour with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a band with which they share a very similar aesethetic, marrying downhome American pop with modern indie quirk and no flirty more

Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9372.jpe

Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the... more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7004.jpe

KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Aaron Rodgers is the man.And Mike Tirico is also the man for telling Kornheiser he was wrong and to stop talking about Favre last night. Kornheiser continued to insist he wasn't the one making it a story, that it's all anyone could talk about and .. more

Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1341.jpe

 It's hard to believe that three days of German Fest have gone by.It must be all of the munching on rollbraten, sipping on beer and wine, andlive entertainment that's made the time fly.  Still, have no fear, theparty is still on.  In fact, Ger.. more

Jul 27, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES