RSS

Lakota

While I was at the Boulevard Theatre fundraiser on Monday, I had the passing opportunity to talk to actress Anne Miller. She’s going to be in a show this fall, but doesn’t have any work for the time being. With the summer starting up, I suspect th.. more

Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3824.jpe

The longstanding knock against Milwaukee’s popular Jazz in the Park concert series is that it rarely books any “real jazz,” which is code for the kind of classic-era Blue Note, hard-bop and cool jazz that the biggest genre enthusiasts love most. M.. more

Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3825.jpe

The last of the summer’s major concert series comes to a close for the season tonight, when Jazz in the Park packs it in for the year after a 6:30 p.m. performance from the fiery salsa band Nabori at ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3824.jpe

Break out your earplugs, because you’re going to need them: Tonight is the beginning of the three-day Milwaukee Noise Fest at the Borg Ward. Included on tonight’s bill, which starts at 7 p.m., a,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES