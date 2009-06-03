Lakota
Idle Thoughts about Idle Stage Talent
While I was at the Boulevard Theatre fundraiser on Monday, I had the passing opportunity to talk to actress Anne Miller. She’s going to be in a show this fall, but doesn’t have any work for the time being. With the summer starting up, I suspect th.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2009 Jazz in the Park Highlights
The longstanding knock against Milwaukee’s popular Jazz in the Park concert series is that it rarely books any “real jazz,” which is code for the kind of classic-era Blue Note, hard-bop and cool jazz that the biggest genre enthusiasts love most. M.. more
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jazz in the Park
The last of the summer’s major concert series comes to a close for the season tonight, when Jazz in the Park packs it in for the year after a 6:30 p.m. performance from the fiery salsa band Nabori at ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Noise Fest
Break out your earplugs, because you’re going to need them: Tonight is the beginning of the three-day Milwaukee Noise Fest at the Borg Ward. Included on tonight’s bill, which starts at 7 p.m., a,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee