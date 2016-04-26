RSS

Land Sales

gerryb.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 2 Comments

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more

Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM News 5 Comments

mitchellairport.jpg.jpe

Two recent moves have added fuel to the rumors that airport privatization may be in the works again—the hiring of Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla as the airport director and a new state statute that could give Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abel... more

Jan 12, 2016 3:29 PM News Features 2 Comments

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

In yet another stunning example of his arrogance and disregard for the common good, Gov. Scott Walker has asked for unprecedented authority to sell off taxpayer-funded, publicly owned property without public more

May 21, 2013 8:18 PM Expresso

304691700-10192228.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s colleges and universities are the source of a plethora of service-minded student organizations that are improving our community. Though there are many student initiatives and organizations that are Heroes of the more

May 21, 2013 8:12 PM Expresso

expresso.jpg.jpe

If there was any question about Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s true motivation for trying to downsize the county board, his plans to sell off county assets should answer it. more

Feb 19, 2013 9:52 PM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES