Land Sales
Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Chris Larson Should be Milwaukee County Executive
In the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election the Shepherd Express is endorsing state Sen. Chris Larson for Milwaukee County executive. The Shepherd rarely endorses in nonpartisan primary races, but we are making an exception in this case becau... more
Feb 9, 2016 5:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 5 Comments
New Airport Director Spurs Talk of Privatization
Two recent moves have added fuel to the rumors that airport privatization may be in the works again—the hiring of Ismael “Izzy” Bonilla as the airport director and a new state statute that could give Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abel... more
Jan 12, 2016 3:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Sold to the Lowest Bidder
In yet another stunning example of his arrogance and disregard for the common good, Gov. Scott Walker has asked for unprecedented authority to sell off taxpayer-funded, publicly owned property without public more
May 21, 2013 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Local College and University Students Making a Difference
Milwaukee’s colleges and universities are the source of a plethora of service-minded student organizations that are improving our community. Though there are many student initiatives and organizations that are Heroes of the more
May 21, 2013 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: What Does Abele Want to Hide?
If there was any question about Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s true motivation for trying to downsize the county board, his plans to sell off county assets should answer it. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso