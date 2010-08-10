Land Of Talk
New Release Wrap-Up: Land of Talk, Kathryn Calder
If the extended Broken Social Scene family were the Brady Bunch, then Land of Talk singer Elizabeth Powell would be the Jan Brady to Feist's Marsha. Everything comes easy to Feist; on her solo records, she sings as if her greatest problems in the .. more
Aug 10, 2010 6:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Melvin Gibbs’ Elevated Entity
Melvin Gibbs makes ancient modern music out of the African-American heritage. In Ancients Ancients Speak ,CD Reviews more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Cornmeal
The Chicago ensemble Cornmeal, which plays the Miramar Theatre tonight at 8 p.m., labels itself “progressive bluegrass,” but that tag may give a misleading impression. While the group isn’,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Land of Talk Ready New EP, Share Song
All achy voice and crashing guitars, Montreal's Land of Talk play indie-rock the way it sounded early this century, before the mid-decade mutiny of synthesizers and cowboy hats. Land of Talk's sophomore album, Some Are Lakes, was one o.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music