If the extended Broken Social Scene family were the Brady Bunch, then Land of Talk singer Elizabeth Powell would be the Jan Brady to Feist's Marsha. Everything comes easy to Feist; on her solo records, she sings as if her greatest problems in the .. more

Aug 10, 2010 6:48 PM On Music

Melvin Gibbs makes ancient modern music out of the African-American heritage. In Ancients Ancients Speak ,CD Reviews more

Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Chicago ensemble Cornmeal, which plays the Miramar Theatre tonight at 8 p.m., labels itself “progressive bluegrass,” but that tag may give a misleading impression. While the group isn’,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

All achy voice and crashing guitars, Montreal's Land of Talk play indie-rock the way it sounded early this century, before the mid-decade mutiny of synthesizers and cowboy hats. Land of Talk's sophomore album, Some Are Lakes, was one o.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

