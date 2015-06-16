Larry David
Kyle Dunnigan brings his absurdist comedy style to Milwaukee.
There are comedians who do expectedjokes. They set up an observational joke about something mundane, and then they add a punchline. It’s all veryexpected, and follows a formula that has been done time and time again. And then there are comedians.. more
Jun 16, 2015 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
'Live' from SXSW
This week on the Opvac Podcast (try to say that five times fast), the boys give their feedback on the underwhelming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the underperforming Chappie and much more.Content Advisory- Explicit LanguageFor more from The Opt.. more
Mar 27, 2015 7:00 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Paul Simon Live
Sep 19, 2012 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cee-Lo Cancels His Rave Show
Cee-Lo Green has canceled his Aug. 4 show at the Rave because of a scheduling conflict, the venue announced yesterday evening. Tickets can be returned at their point of purchase. more
Jul 15, 2011 1:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rock That Defined the Decades
The fans keep writing rock books in a never ending, detail-focused scrutiny of personal lives and performances, recording sessions and releases. Two of the latest from Omnibus Press concern the band that defined the ‘60s and the group that ... more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Anal Explorations, Part 2: Long-Term Plug Wear
Last week, I answered a reader question about anal sex and hemorrhoids. This week, we'll continue our exploration of the intricacies of anal play by tackling a question about butt-plug usage: What concerns might there be if one were to use ... more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Jerry Seinfeld @ The Riverside Theater
It’s nothing personal—Seinfeld doesn’t think much of peoplein general. was ,A&E Feature more
Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Comedy
Whatever Works
The enduring fantasy of older men is that a gorgeous young woman will fall in love with th Whatever Works ,Film more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews