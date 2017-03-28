Larry Miller
Four School Board Seats Up for Election on April 4
Four seats are up for re-election on the Milwaukee Public Schools Board in the Tuesday, April 4 election. The Shepherd’s endorsements are as follows: Annie Woodward for District 4, Larry Miller for District 5, Tony Baez for District 6 and a... more
Mar 28, 2017 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features
Are We Throwing Money at MPS?
Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more
May 31, 2016 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News 7 Comments
St. Marcus Makes an Aggressive Push for MPS Building
The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) board will be taking up a fast-tracked offer by St. Marcus Lutheran School to purchase the shuttered Lee Elementary School in the more
Jun 18, 2014 3:14 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
