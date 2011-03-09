RSS

Lasers

blogimage6595.jpe

Mar 9, 2011 8:01 PM On Music

blogimage6562.jpe

Mar 3, 2011 9:56 PM On Music

Rock’n’Roll High School was going to be the turning point for the Ramones, their breakthrough to a mass audience. So some fans of the punk rock pioneers fervently hoped at the time of the movie’s 1979 release. It wasn’t meant to be, yet the issue .. more

May 2, 2010 1:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6595.jpe

It would be too easy to compare Milwaukee's Rehyn to Carole King in her Tapestry prime. Co Tapestry ,CD Reviews more

May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage6562.jpe

Jimmy Fallon brought young women viewers to “Saturday Night Live” when he joined the iconic sketch comedy show in the late-’90s, but developed an unflattering reputation in comedy circles for his incessant giggling and inability to stay more

May 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

blogimage5272.jpe

Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd aims to recreate the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, so they make ample use of lasers and light shows. Their shows ca... more

Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES