Last Comic Standing
Milwaukee Book Club: Milwaukee in the 1930s: A Federal Writers Project City Guide, John D. Buenker, ed.
One of the“creative” arms of the Works Progress Administration, the Federal Writers’Project (FWP) was established in 1935 to support out-of-work writers, editors,historians, and social scientists. A secondary aim of the FWP was to stimulate.. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments
Last Comic Standing
NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” hasn’t been a gigantic hit even by that network’s standards—it has flirted with cancellation a couple of times—but it has succeeded in boosting otherwise little-known comedians like Ral more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Last Comic Standing
These days reality shows attempt to anoint everything from top chefs to top photographers to top interior designer, seldom achieving relevance. For obvious reasons, the best of these TV job-search contests ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sept. 11-Sept. 17
,None more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee