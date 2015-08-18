RSS

Last Night

blackpanthers.jpg.jpe

The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution

Films are able to offer us another person’s point of view withunprecedented immediacy and power. The lights go low and all of the suddenwe see with another’s eyes. For instance, this first-person perspective wasused to great effect in co.. more

Aug 18, 2015 5:10 PM Around MKE

Based on a 1974 David Mamet stage play entitled Sexual Perversity in Chicago, this film also remakes the 1986 movie starring Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, James Belushi and Elizabeth Perkins. In this version the relationships examined belong to a p... more

Feb 12, 2014 3:01 AM Film Clips

blogimage11965.jpe

Nothing tests a president like standing up against a wave of fear and prejudice, even at potentially great cost to his own party and prospects. That is what Lyndon Baines Johnson did when he signed the civil rights acts he knew would forfei... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES