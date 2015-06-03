Late Late Show
Comedian Craig Ferguson Performed at the Riverside
Craig Ferguson was most recently the host of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," which was my favorite late night talk show for quite a while. He has written, starred in and directed several films throughout this career, establishing himself.. more
Jun 3, 2015 10:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Craig Ferguson on Life after ‘The Late Late Show’
Craig Ferguson explains why he was ready to leave “The Late Late Show,” and how he’s settling in on his new “Celebrity Name Game.” more
May 26, 2015 6:50 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature 3 Comments
Don Rickles
The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn’t mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 83... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee