Late Late Show

Craig Ferguson was most recently the host of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," which was my favorite late night talk show for quite a while. He has written, starred in and directed several films throughout this career, establishing himself.. more

Jun 3, 2015 10:35 PM Comedy

Craig Ferguson explains why he was ready to leave “The Late Late Show,” and how he’s settling in on his new “Celebrity Name Game.” more

May 26, 2015 6:50 PM A&E Feature 3 Comments

The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn’t mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 83... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

