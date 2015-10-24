Latin
Five Great Films for Halloween
The past haunting the present, thepresence of evil in a world that wants to make nice—there’s something aboutlate October in the Northern Hemisphere that puts us in the mood to contemplatethe shadow cast by reality. With their.. more
Oct 24, 2015 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
JuJu
In Trance opens with “Nightwalk,” a roof-shaking roar of heavy blues-rock with Whirling Dervish fiddle, kind of like Cream on tour in Africa, jamming with the locals. JuJu is a superb confluence of British alt rockers and more
Dec 23, 2012 9:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Summerfest Raises Ticket Prices a Buck
The extremely frugal may end up spending a little bit of extra time calling into radio stations trying to win Summerfest tickets this year. Yesterday the festival's board passed a budget that calls for a $1 increase in ticket prices, the Journal S.. more
Dec 6, 2012 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Early Music Now’s Medieval Christmas
Early Music Now marks the holiday season with “A Medieval Christmas” featuring the Boston Camerata and the Milwaukee Choral Artists. The concert traces the transformation of the Christmas story from the 10th through more
Dec 5, 2012 11:25 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Chicha Libre
Although the band is far away in time and place from the origins of the music that inspires them, New York City's Chicha Libre builds from a long-lost Peruvian genre, chichi—the sound of Latin music converging with the Swinging '60s... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Quetzal
East Los Angeles' Quetzal opens its latest album on an almost traditional note with a tuneful nod to Mexico, but the Spanish lyrics about ecological devastation aren't from the usual Norteño songbook. From there, the bilingual band moves more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: The National, Dead Weather, Holy F---
The National's new album, High Violet, hits stores today, though you can be forgiven for believing it was already released weeks ago. The album has been streaming online since last month, and its release was presaged by the most aggressive press b.. more
May 11, 2010 3:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bruce Honsby and the Noisemakers
A man with ties to both the classic-rock elite and the modern jam scene, Bruce Hornsby headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight. Hornsby spent the early ’90s as the pianist and accordionist for the Grateful Dead, ceme... more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
This coming summer,150 teams from around the country will descend on Shepherd Express ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Boycotting Tropic Thunder?
After a month long reign at the top of the box office charts, The Dark Knight was finally eased off its throne by a new contender. Tropic Thunder took in $26 million this weekend, a paltry sum compared to DarkKnight’s near $472 million purse sinc.. more
Aug 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rumba and the Rest
Milwaukee has been called a big Rumbrava performs April 26 atLinneman’s. ,Local Music more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Tito Puente Jr.
Latin-jazz legend Tito Puente passed away in 2000, but his son, Tito Puente Jr., has carr Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Lean, Live Unit
December 27, 2007 Fanswho have seen the current edition of the Robert Cray Band kn Live From Across The Pond ,Music Feature more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature 4 Comments