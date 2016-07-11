RSS

Laura Gray

Optimist Theatre

It’s time for a return trip to Kadish Park to hang out with the Downtown Milwaukee Skyline and some more Shakespeare as Optimist Theatre once again hosts Free Shakespeare in the Park this August. Alan Edge plays Caesar. Okay, that’s cool. But Laur.. more

Jul 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Next Act Theatre plays host to a tender portrayal of a family of emotionally fractured people with Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter. Directed by Deborah Staples, Julie Marie Myatt’s script is a deliciously moody comedic shuffle across a small sta... more

Sep 23, 2014 12:30 AM Theater

Longtime Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident company member Deborah Staples makes her directorial debut at Next Act Theatre, bringing to the stage Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter by Julie Marie Myatt. “This play took me over. I wanted to tell t... more

Sep 14, 2014 10:23 PM Theater

Chicago’s Smith Westerns trafficked in youthful garage-pop on their lo-fi 2009 self-titled debut album, singing of good times and romantic frustrations. The subject matter is much the same on their latest single, “Weekend,” but this time more

Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This weekend has been a study in contrast for me. Friday night, I saw the Rep’s reasonably massive production of Cabaret. Last night I saw a very minimalist, realistic, straight-ahead drama with Next Act. And I ended up preferring the Next Act s.. more

Sep 19, 2010 3:40 PM Theater

Just in time for St. Patty’s Day, the Boston Celtics make a noon appearance in Milwaukee at the Bradley Center—where hopefully they’ll be defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks.,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

