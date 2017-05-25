Law
This Week on The Disclaimer: We Ask a Lawyer
Pretty often on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, our conversations take us into territory we don't know much about. This week we try to remedy that by bringing in somebody wh.. more
May 25, 2017 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hear the First Track from Hot Coffin 2.0, "A Lesson in Sleep"
If Milwaukee rockers Hot Coffin don't sound quite as you remember them, it's not just you. Since releasing their debut album Law last February, the group has swapped original singer Sean Williamson for Chris Chuzles, formerly of Disguised by Birds.. more
Jun 24, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hot Coffin’s Self-Accepting Rock ’n’ Roll
The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more
Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Dark Horse and “Copper: Season One
The protagonist (Jordan Gelber) is a doughy, middle-aged man-child living with his parents and his action figures in this darkly perceptive suburban comedy from the director of Welcome to the Dollhouse. Todd Solondz is masterful more
Nov 19, 2012 8:52 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Matthew Flynn's Fast, Funny 'Pryme Knumber'
Local author Matthew Flynn pits Milwaukee versus Washington in the fast-paced, funny novel Pryme Knumber. Fifteen-year-old Bernie Weber is just an ordinary high-school student until he is discovered by the CIA, Washington and Yale for his..... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Thou Shalt Not Murder People
It is not OK to murder people. That may seem to be such a self-evident moral truth that it should... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 14 Comments
If Obamacare Goes, Will America 'Let Him Die'?
Despite significant negative signals, the final outcome of this week's arguments over the Affordable Care Act... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Repeal the Castle Doctrine
Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
The Republican War on Voting
Somehow Republicans continue to successfully divert public attention from Wisconsin's leading role... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
The Gift of the Raji
Sure looked easy for a while. Twenty minutes into the NFC Championship Game the Packers led 14-0 and Super Bowl XLV was a certainty. But that's not the way it goes against the Bears. Aaron Rodgers became human, Chicago's defense started roa... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
‘Positive Vibrations’ Night Goes Back to Reggae’s Roots
Though Milwaukee isn’t by any means known for its reggae scene, the genre has maintained a steady enough presence at local clubs and bars that fans can catch a reggae DJ most nights of the week. Seeing a reggae band live, though, is more of... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Cephas & Wiggins
Cephas & Wiggins are among the most respected contemporary exponents of traditi Richmond Blues ,CD Reviews more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews