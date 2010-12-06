Lawrie
Brewers Trade Lawrie for Marcum
It's being reported that the Brewers will be sending their #1 prospect to Toronto for starting pitcher Shaun Marcum. Marcum was 13-8 with a 3.64 earned run average in 31 starts last season. He was a middling 87-90 MPH fast ball and relies on an a.. more
Brewers Prospect Lawrie to play in MLB ASG Futures game
For the second straight year, Brett Lawrie will represent Canada on the World team during the All Star Game futures game. Congrats Brett more
News from the minors
I DID NOT KNOW THAT: Brett Lawrie took second in the Midwest League ASG Home Run Derby. Sad for him it was to a guy named Rebel. more
Timber Rattlers Notes
Had a great time at the Border Battle between the Timber Rattlers andthe Peoria Chiefs last night at Miller Park and took many pictures,which we'll get too more in depth later.Some quick thoughts:*Iwas super-impressed with the fielding and the .. more
More Border Battle Pics
Cutter about to score a runPeralta pitchingMore PeraltaBad pic quality, but good picture, so I'll post it anywayCorey Kemp, who DH'd, hitting a doubleKemp sliding into secondWe decided Marseco is like a mini-Craig CounsellCan't possibly explain ho.. more
3 TimberRattlers on top prospect list
According to @TimberRattlers, Three members of this year's team were named Top 20 Midwest League Prospect List#4 Brett Lawrie#9 Cody Scarpetta#14 Wily PeraltaHere's<a href="http://www.baseballamerica.com/today/prospects/rankings/league-top-20-pros.. more
