RSS

Lcd Soundsystem

musicfeature.jpg.jpe

Don’t get Keegan DeWitt wrong. He genuinely loves “Thunder Clatter,” the song that’s brought his band Wild Cub so much attention. Everyone loves it. It’s an ecstatic, tropic cacophony about finding the right person exactly when you need ... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:05 AM Music Feature

blogimage5632.jpe

LCD Soundsystem will play the Eagles Ballroom with Hot Chip on Friday, Oct. 22, FM 102/1's Ryan Miller announced last night on the station's "Indie Soundcheck" program. Tickets are $27 (or $32 for VIP) and go on sale Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m... more

Jul 26, 2010 1:06 PM On Music

blogimage5189.jpe

"You wanted a hit," James Murphy sings on LCD Soundsystem's third album, This Is Happening, "but that's not what we do." And sure enough "You Wanted a Hit," a leisurely, nine-minute-plus strut, is not a hit. Most of This is Happening, which the ba.. more

Apr 15, 2010 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage5632.jpe

Director Robert Gardner didn’t provide any voiceovers or even any subtitles to help viewers make sense of his 1986 ethnographic documentary Forest of Bliss. He just lets the cameras roll, quietly capturing everyday life in the Indian city o... more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5189.jpe

Translated into 13 languages and performed all over the world since its off-Broadway debut I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES