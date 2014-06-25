Lcd Soundsystem
Wild Cub Opt for Delayed Gratification
Don’t get Keegan DeWitt wrong. He genuinely loves “Thunder Clatter,” the song that’s brought his band Wild Cub so much attention. Everyone loves it. It’s an ecstatic, tropic cacophony about finding the right person exactly when you need ... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:05 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
LCD Soundsystem w/ Hot Chip @ The Eagles Ballroom, Oct. 22
LCD Soundsystem will play the Eagles Ballroom with Hot Chip on Friday, Oct. 22, FM 102/1's Ryan Miller announced last night on the station's "Indie Soundcheck" program. Tickets are $27 (or $32 for VIP) and go on sale Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m... more
Jul 26, 2010 1:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
First Thoughts on LCD Soundsystem's "This Is Happening"
"You wanted a hit," James Murphy sings on LCD Soundsystem's third album, This Is Happening, "but that's not what we do." And sure enough "You Wanted a Hit," a leisurely, nine-minute-plus strut, is not a hit. Most of This is Happening, which the ba.. more
Apr 15, 2010 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Forest of Bliss
Director Robert Gardner didn’t provide any voiceovers or even any subtitles to help viewers make sense of his 1986 ethnographic documentary Forest of Bliss. He just lets the cameras roll, quietly capturing everyday life in the Indian city o... more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
Translated into 13 languages and performed all over the world since its off-Broadway debut I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
Jan 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee