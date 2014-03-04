Le Reve
WMSE Announces Rockabilly Chili Cookoff Winners
WMSE expanded its annual Rockabilly Chili fundraiser to the second floor of MSOE's Kern Center this year, but didn't have any trouble filling that extra space. More than 3600 people attended the event on Sunday, raising more than $60,000 and setti.. more
Mar 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Fair Fun: Guests strolled the magically landscaped property of Jake Jones and Jeff Welk to celebrate the merger of Fair Wisconsin and Equality Wisconsin at a “garden party for equality more
Sep 18, 2013 1:42 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Le Reve's French Fish Fry
Lent is here, and the Friday fish fry is showing up at a surprising place: Le Reve, the French café and patisserie in the old heart of Wauwatosa (7610 Harwood Ave.). Atlantic cod is served with fries, coleslaw, rye bread and house-made tart... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Le Reve: Wauwatosa’s Wonderland of Delights
The display cases at Le Reve, located in the heart of Wauwatosa (7610 Harwood Ave.), make for a wonderland of delights. Le Reve is a French patisserie and café, and its glass cases are filled with baked goods. Macaroons come in five pastel ... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Secret Policeman Rocks
Amnesty International put itself at the forefront of popular culture in the ‘70s when—years before Live AID—it inaugurated a series of “Secret Policeman’s Balls” to call attention to oppression in nations all over the world. The wonderful effect .. more
Sep 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dreamy French Fare
Thehistoric center of Wauwatosa is a far cry from Mayfair Road. Alsocalled “The Village,” it house,Dining Out more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments