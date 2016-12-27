Led Zeppelin
Jethro Tull: Stand Up: The Elevated Edition (Chrysalis)
Another lavishly packaged Jethro Tull reissue has arrived, this time it’s their best LP ever, their second album, Stand Up (1969). The reissue comes in a hard cover book with photos, extensive band-member recollections and New Music Express... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Led Zeppelin: The Complete BBC Sessions (Atlantic/Swan Song/Warner)
The Complete BBC Sessions documents Led Zeppelin’s visits to the British broadcaster’s London headquarters from 19769-1971 and fills out a previously released collection by adding an additional eight unreleased tracks. more
Sep 26, 2016 10:54 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
H2Bro Part I: River of Dreams
I clap my hands as H2Bro takes the stage, but in an instant myapplause is drowned out by the hollers and shrieks of the fans of “Wisconsin’smost hydrated cover band.” Brothers Willy and Billy McHydro pose withcharismatic smirks behin.. more
Heart @ The Riverside Theater
Heart delivered a trio of Zeppelin covers during an epic encore Monday night at the Riverside Theater. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Led Zeppelin: Presence, In Through the Out Door, Coda (Atlantic/Swan Song)
The final batch of Led Zeppelin CD reissues—Presence, In Through the Out Door and Coda—brings the band through its last chapter. All of the Zeppelin reissues include a second disc of early mixes or works in progress and Coda contains two bo... more
Sep 7, 2015 7:34 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Led Zeppelin: Physical Graffiti (Swan Song)
The new deluxe edition CD reissue of Physical Graffiti is a reminder of Led Zeppelin’s musical range, from raging blues-rock (“In My Time of Dying”) to raga-influenced psychedelia (“In the Light”) and old-time rock ’n’ roll (“Boogie w... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:00 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Cavewives Embrace Classic-Rock Tradition in an Indie World
The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Led Zeppelin: Led Zeppelin IV, Houses of the Holy (Atlantic/Swan Song)
Led Zeppelin’s classic albums never sounded this good. The latest reissues feature the original albums remastered by Jimmy Page and accompanied by a second disc, presenting an alternative version of those same LPs, usually through alternate... more
Nov 19, 2014 6:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Sam Llanas: The Whole Night Thru (Llanas Music)
If 2011’s intimate 4 A.M. suggested that Sam Llanas wanted to move beyond the BoDeans, The Whole Night Thru acknowledges he’s not quite ready to surrender the sound that made him famous. The singer-guitarist’s third solo album opens with “... more
Nov 19, 2014 6:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Led Zeppelin: Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin III (Atlantic/Swan Song)
Rock was already getting heavier before Led Zeppelin emerged at the end of the ’60s, but their first LP, with the exploding Hindenburg cover, set the pace for the direction of more
Jul 10, 2014 1:54 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: July 10-16
Ben Kweller, Veruca Salt and more! more
Jul 9, 2014 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Light and Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page (Crown Publishing Group) by Brad Tolinski
Of all the influential aging rock stars, Jimmy Page has assumed an unexpected position in the pantheon of the loud ones who altered the course of popular music. He has achieved a reverential spot and is serene and, one more
Jan 17, 2013 4:21 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Concert Announcements: The Big Snow Show, Low, All-Things Zeppelin
FM 102.1 has announced the lineup for its 2012 Big Snow Show concert on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Rave. The seventh annual event will feature moody alt-rockers Silversun Pickups, rising rockers The Joy Formidable and caps-lock garage-punks IAMDYNAMI.. more
Oct 1, 2012 9:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The MidEast Beat Celebrates Poon Paregentan, Armenian Mardi Gras
Whether it's called Mardi Gras or Carnival, the idea of a final blowout before the austere season of Lent has traveled widely across the world. In Armenia, the big party is called Poon Paregentan (literally, “Good Living”), and this weeke more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Republican Steven Duckhorn Takes on Sheriff David Clarke
Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke barely made it through the Democratic primary in September and now faces the Republican candidate for Milwaukee County sheriff, Steven Duckhorn, on the Nov. 2 ballot. Duckhorn is a 16-year... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Melodramatic ‘Tosca’ Lights Up Florentine Opera
The irony behind the early censure of Tosca (1900) as a “shabby littleshocker,&rdqu Tosca ,A&E Feature more
Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
The Go Stops Here
In the end, "American Idol" voters opted for two finalists with more commercial appeal than Danny Gokey, the soft-rocking Milwaukeean who likely would have cut a Christian pop album had he won the big prize. Not a shocker, really. In the end, my a.. more
May 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Roy Harper
While Roy Harper was known to discerning American rock fans in the '70s as the subj Counter Culture ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
No Quarter
The Led Zeppelin tribute band No Quarter, who perform tonight at 8 p.m. at Shank Hall, promise to create the experience of seeing Zeppelin in their early ’70s prime, night after night recreating Zeppe,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee