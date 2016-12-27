RSS

Led Zeppelin

jethrotullalbum.jpg.jpe

Another lavishly packaged Jethro Tull reissue has arrived, this time it’s their best LP ever, their second album, Stand Up (1969). The reissue comes in a hard cover book with photos, extensive band-member recollections and New Music Express... more

Dec 27, 2016 1:11 PM Album Reviews

twim_skylargrey.jpg.jpe

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

ledzeppelinbbc.jpg.jpe

The Complete BBC Sessions documents Led Zeppelin’s visits to the British broadcaster’s London headquarters from 19769-1971 and fills out a previously released collection by adding an additional eight unreleased tracks. more

Sep 26, 2016 10:54 AM Album Reviews

olig5.jpg.jpe

I clap my hands as H2Bro takes the stage, but in an instant myapplause is drowned out by the hollers and shrieks of the fans of “Wisconsin’smost hydrated cover band.” Brothers Willy and Billy McHydro pose withcharismatic smirks behin.. more

Feb 16, 2016 4:53 PM Comedy

heart.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

Heart delivered a trio of Zeppelin covers during an epic encore Monday night at the Riverside Theater. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

albumrev.jpg.jpe

The final batch of Led Zeppelin CD reissues—Presence, In Through the Out Door and Coda—brings the band through its last chapter. All of the Zeppelin reissues include a second disc of early mixes or works in progress and Coda contains two bo... more

Sep 7, 2015 7:34 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_ledzeppelin.jpg.jpe

The new deluxe edition CD reissue of Physical Graffiti is a reminder of Led Zeppelin’s musical range, from raging blues-rock (“In My Time of Dying”) to raga-influenced psychedelia (“In the Light”) and old-time rock ’n’ roll (“Boogie w... more

Mar 24, 2015 9:00 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_thecavewives.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Music Feature

Led Zeppelin’s classic albums never sounded this good. The latest reissues feature the original albums remastered by Jimmy Page and accompanied by a second disc, presenting an alternative version of those same LPs, usually through alternate... more

Nov 19, 2014 6:36 PM Album Reviews

If 2011’s intimate 4 A.M. suggested that Sam Llanas wanted to move beyond the BoDeans, The Whole Night Thru acknowledges he’s not quite ready to surrender the sound that made him famous. The singer-guitarist’s third solo album opens with “... more

Nov 19, 2014 6:33 PM Album Reviews

zep.jpg.jpe

Rock was already getting heavier before Led Zeppelin emerged at the end of the ’60s, but their first LP, with the exploding Hindenburg cover, set the pace for the direction of more

Jul 10, 2014 1:54 PM Album Reviews

benkweller.jpg.jpe

Ben Kweller, Veruca Salt and more! more

Jul 9, 2014 1:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

jimmypage.jpg.jpe

Of all the influential aging rock stars, Jimmy Page has assumed an unexpected position in the pantheon of the loud ones who altered the course of popular music. He has achieved a reverential spot and is serene and, one more

Jan 17, 2013 4:21 PM Books

silersun.jpg.jpe

FM 102.1 has announced the lineup for its 2012 Big Snow Show concert on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Rave. The seventh annual event will feature moody alt-rockers Silversun Pickups, rising rockers The Joy Formidable and caps-lock garage-punks IAMDYNAMI.. more

Oct 1, 2012 9:40 PM On Music

Whether it's called Mardi Gras or Carnival, the idea of a final blowout before the austere season of Lent has traveled widely across the world. In Armenia, the big party is called Poon Paregentan (literally, “Good Living”), and this weeke more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage12508.jpe

Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke barely made it through the Democratic primary in September and now faces the Republican candidate for Milwaukee County sheriff, Steven Duckhorn, on the Nov. 2 ballot. Duckhorn is a 16-year... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage8679.jpe

The irony behind the early censure of Tosca (1900) as a “shabby littleshocker,&rdqu Tosca ,A&E Feature more

Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage3658.jpe

In the end, "American Idol" voters opted for two finalists with more commercial appeal than Danny Gokey, the soft-rocking Milwaukeean who likely would have cut a Christian pop album had he won the big prize. Not a shocker, really. In the end, my a.. more

May 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3760.jpe

  While Roy Harper was known to discerning American rock fans in the '70s as the subj Counter Culture ,CD Reviews more

Sep 22, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage3658.jpe

The Led Zeppelin tribute band No Quarter, who perform tonight at 8 p.m. at Shank Hall, promise to create the experience of seeing Zeppelin in their early ’70s prime, night after night recreating Zeppe,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES