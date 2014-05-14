Lee Atwater
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 14
Claude Chabrol emerged from the French new wave with a devotion to technical proficiency and classical narrative lacked by his peers. In the mid-’80s Chabrol turned to the detective novels of Dominique Roulet for two stylish films and a pai... more
May 14, 2014 1:37 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Interview: Illuminating Rohlfs' World @ The MAM
Curator Joseph Cunningham, from the American Decorative Arts 1900 Foundation, and Adjunct Assistant Curator for the Milwaukee Art Museum, Sarah Fayen, cooperated with The Chipstone Foundation to organize and plan "The Artistic Furniture of Char.. more
Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
“What You Get Is Incredible Rip-Offs”
The Republicans learned to channel their anti-government sentiment during the reign of Ge The Wrecking Crew: How Conservatives Rule ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Roger Bybee News Features