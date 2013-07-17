RSS

Lee J. Cobb

aegate.jpg.jpe

Who are the all-time best movie villains—actors we love to hate on the big screen? This is a challenging question even for dedicated film aficionados.Quickly coming to my mind are Charles Laughton more

Jul 17, 2013 12:01 AM A&E Feature

The premiere episode of “The Virginian” (1962) opens with a hanging in the Old West town of Medicine Bow. The execution is suggested—not shown—in quick cinematic strokes. The death of the accused murderer stirs varying responses from the townsfol.. more

May 28, 2010 1:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5390.jpe

In the drama Going to St. Ives, Lee Blessing takes an in-depth look at the interaction bet Going to St. Ives ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES