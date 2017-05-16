RSS

Van Morrison’s solo career began with a mid-size American label called Bang. Bits and chunks of Morrison’s recordings for the label have been issued in the half century since, but The Authorized Bang Collection, a three-disc set, gathers ev... more

May 16, 2017 3:30 PM Album Reviews

David Bowie was as creative when thinking in terms of singles as he was in the broader field of albums. Legacy focuses on the former by collecting the majority of singles he released across the decades. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:21 PM Album Reviews

Jazz pianist Erroll Garner had a fluid touch, playing it cool or soulful. Ready Take One collets a gaggle of unreleased studio recordings from 1967, 1969 and 1971 from different studios and with various accompanists more

Nov 8, 2016 3:41 PM Album Reviews

In the last years before his death, Jimi Hendrix tried different settings and accompanists, including the short-lived Band of Gypsys. Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 documents one of his performances with that lineup, a N... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:48 PM Album Reviews

Marking Kris Kristofferson’s 80th birthday this summer, Legacy has issued a 16-CD box set, The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection, which covers his work through 1981. In addition to his first 11 studio albums, The Complete Colle... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:47 PM Album Reviews

The Franco-Tunisian band Myrath has been tagged as “Oriental metal.” Almost a decade into their career, this band has made its finest album yet, Legacy. Myrath manages to balance progressive-power metal with traditional orchestral Tunisi... more

May 10, 2016 2:41 PM Album Reviews

1978’s The Legacy (out on Blu-ray) is silly but stylish, tony drive-in fare in its day. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:32 AM Home Movies

Intended as an authorized companion piece to 2010’s Valleys of Neptune, which unearthed the final studio recordings of the original Jimi Hendrix Experience, People, Hell and Angels explores previously unreleased and often more

Mar 8, 2013 2:19 AM Album Reviews

Harlem-folkie-wonder-cum-Chicago-blues-badass Taj Mahal gets the legend treatment as Columbia honors the singer/songwriter/storyteller’s back pages with a hidden treasures/stuff-we-haven’t-made-money... more

Sep 25, 2012 2:13 PM Album Reviews

Charles Mingus was one of Duke Ellington's greatest heirs in exploring the symphonic potential of jazz without losing touch with its funky roots. This newly issued 10-CD set is comprised of... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

“Get It While You Can,” the closing track on Pearl, proved strangely prophetic. Janis Joplin would die shortly after completing the 1970 session, cutting short her rapid development as an artist. Pearl was her greatest achievement, and the ... more

May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

No singer better exemplified the intersection of rap and R&B in the '90s than Nate Dogg, the Long Beach hook singer who died yesterday at age 41 after years of failing health. R&B singers had been adopting hip-hop attitudes for years before Nate .. more

Mar 16, 2011 4:39 PM On Music

Michael Jackson music videos ran on a constant loop on cable this weekend, while radio recommitted itself to his songbook—at one point I caught three Milwaukee radio stations all playing different Jackson songs at the same time. Although.. more

Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

