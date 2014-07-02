RSS
Maritime Merriment with Sheboygan’s Art Armada
The Fourth of July means flag-waving, burger-grilling, firework-watching, beer-drinking and picnic-having. It also means that a group of eccentric patriots will race down the Sheboygan River in extravagantly customized crafts letting their ... more
Jul 2, 2014 1:43 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Teens and puzzles and fashion—oh my!
Plenty of energy at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this week. “Wear Your Words” is the name of the project undertaken by local teenagers in cahoots with environmental educator, artist and recycling consultant Nancy Judd. The work co... more
May 5, 2014 8:37 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Functional Art
"Quilt National 2007," sponsored by the Dairy Barn in Athens, Ohio, is an intern Burning, ,Art more
Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
