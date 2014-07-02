RSS

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum

artpre.jpg.jpe

The Fourth of July means flag-waving, burger-grilling, firework-watching, beer-drinking and picnic-having. It also means that a group of eccentric patriots will race down the Sheboygan River in extravagantly customized crafts letting their ... more

Jul 2, 2014 1:43 AM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Plenty of energy at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this week. “Wear Your Words” is the name of the project undertaken by local teenagers in cahoots with environmental educator, artist and recycling consultant Nancy Judd. The work co... more

May 5, 2014 8:37 PM Visual Arts

blogimage5382.jpe

"Quilt National 2007," sponsored by the Dairy Barn in Athens, Ohio, is an intern Burning, ,Art more

Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES