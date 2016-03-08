Lent
Saint It Ain’t So
Art Kumbalek talks about Lent. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:18 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Stonefly's Tasty Fish Fry
The Lenten fish fry season is still in its prime. One local option is fried smelt, which you can find at Stonefly Brewing Co. (735 E. Center St.) in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. The tiny filets have panko breading and include colesla... more
Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Le Reve's French Fish Fry
Lent is here, and the Friday fish fry is showing up at a surprising place: Le Reve, the French café and patisserie in the old heart of Wauwatosa (7610 Harwood Ave.). Atlantic cod is served with fries, coleslaw, rye bread and house-made tart... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Revisiting Now That's What I Call Music, Volume 1
Each old Now That’s What I Call Music compilation is a time capsule, a one-disc summary of the state of popular music for a given month. Since its American debut 10 years ago, the compilation has released over 25 installments, but few tell a more .. more
May 8, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music