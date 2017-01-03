Leon Redbone
Leon Redbone: Long Way From Home: Early Recordings (Third Man Records)
Leon Redbone was half a decade shy of fame when a Buffalo, N.Y, college radio station recorded a batch of his songs. It was 1972 and Redbone, wearing an old suit and a thrift store hat, was part of an,Album Reviews more
Jan 3, 2017 3:46 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
TimberRattlers win in 10 - slideshow
May 17, 2012 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Leon Redbone
Old-timey music is the new swing revival, with a small movement of young bands dressing up in kitschy, 1930s costumes and puffing out dusty jazz and ragtime... more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Leon Redbone
Old-timey music is the new swing revival, with plenty of young bands dressing up in kitschy, 1930s costumes and puffing out creepy jazz and ragtime songs. They could learn a thing or two, however, from Leon Redbone, the Canadian singer-song... more
Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Stations of the Cross, Poetry and Wine
Boulevard Theatre’s Stations of the Cross is a savvy comedy that combines the comic appeal of waiting tables with the comedy of Catholicism. Written by Beth Monhollen, the show has debuted to a very successful run with the Boulevard, behaving exac.. more
May 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Leon Redbone
Old-timey music is the new swing revival, with plenty of young bands dressing up in kitschy, 1930s costumes and puffing out creepy jazz and ragtime songs that exaggerate their antique influences. These band,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments