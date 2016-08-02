Leon Young
Time for a Change: Edgar Lin is the Best Choice in Assembly District 16
Public defender Edgar Lin is our pick in Assembly District 16’s Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Leon Young Draws Three Challengers in Democratic Primary
In Assembly District 16, 23-year incumbent Rep. Leon Young drew three challengers in the Democratic primary—Brandy Bond, Stephen Jansen and Edgar Lin. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Assembly District 16 Democratic Candidates Dent v. Young
Jul 15, 2014 7:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Wisconsin Conservation Scorecard Flunks Doyle, Plale, Young and Zepnick
Jun 15, 2010 5:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Harmonica Fest
As Lil’ Rev grew up, music wasn’t a distant sound coming from the radio but something he could shape with his own hands and voice. The prolific Milwaukee recording artist and touring act grew up in a musical household. One of his stronger c... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl Returns
Celebrate World Fair Trade Day and support more than 30 socially conscious retailers by participating in the second annual Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday, May 9. The Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition-sponsored event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at .. more
May 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Hardcore Comedy Show Valentine’s Day Extravaganza
Valentine’s Day has a cruel way of sending our collective blood pressure through the roof, so don’t expect the angry ladies of the Hardcore Comedy Show to tone down their stand-up routines in an,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Voters Beware
Are some Republicans stoop Shepherd ,Elections more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 1 Comments