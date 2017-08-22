Leonard Bernstein
Lenny Would Have Loved It
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony played several different works in fine, entertaining manner in their latest concert, “A Bernstein Banquet." more
Aug 22, 2017 2:25 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 17-23, 2017
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:21 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Strange Night at the Milwaukee Symphony
Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO and Prometheus Trio Perform Seldom-Heard Works
Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more
Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Rite of Spring
The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more
May 12, 2013 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Intimate ‘Candide’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
The Journey of Candide
Voltaire's 18th century journey of Cadndide is one of the great satirical adventures of history. Recognized as being one of the great works of French literature. the comic work had some moments of sheer brilliance. Somewhere in the '50s, the st.. more
Sep 12, 2012 3:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
West Side Story at 50
West Side Story is one of Broadway\'s greatest musicals and one of the most riveting Hollywood ever put on screen. The ambitious production restaged Romeo and Juliet as an operatic ballet on the meaner streets of Manhattan, where the abiding Amer.. more
Dec 5, 2011 1:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee
FM102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder endof the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no DeathCab for Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin,the hard-edged po,This W more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Fat Maw Rooney
With a mixture of funk, rock, bluegrass and R&B, and a sound that often owed as much to the Black Crowes as to Phish, Fat Maw Rooney was one of Wisconsin’s most promising jam bands, and through shows around the region and regular tours they... more
Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Around the World in 80 Days
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Feestival in 2001,... more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee