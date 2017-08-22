RSS

Leonard Bernstein

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony played several different works in fine, entertaining manner in their latest concert, “A Bernstein Banquet." more

Aug 22, 2017 2:25 PM Classical Music

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:21 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more

Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Classical Music

 The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more

May 12, 2013 12:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Classical Music

 Voltaire's 18th century journey of Cadndide is one of the great satirical adventures of history. Recognized as being one of the great works of French literature. the comic work had some moments of sheer brilliance. Somewhere in the '50s, the st.. more

Sep 12, 2012 3:21 AM Theater

West Side Story is one of Broadway\'s greatest musicals and one of the most riveting Hollywood ever put on screen. The ambitious production restaged Romeo and Juliet as an operatic ballet on the meaner streets of Manhattan, where the abiding Amer.. more

Dec 5, 2011 1:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

FM102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder endof the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no DeathCab for Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin,the hard-edged po,This W more

Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

With a mixture of funk, rock, bluegrass and R&B, and a sound that often owed as much to the Black Crowes as to Phish, Fat Maw Rooney was one of Wisconsin’s most promising jam bands, and through shows around the region and regular tours they... more

Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Feestival in 2001,... more

Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

