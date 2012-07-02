RSS

Leuer

Former Badger Jon Leuer will no longer be playing in Milwaukee. He and two other Bucks were traded to the Houston Rockets along with the Bucks no. 12 draft pick in exchange for the Rockets' 14th pick and Samuel Dalembert.But it might not be the f.. more

Jul 2, 2012 12:32 AM More Sports

After impressive performances against Iowa and Illinois, Jon Leuer was named Big Ten Player of the Week. He averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks, while shooting 73.0 percent from the field over those two games.Additionall.. more

Mar 12, 2010 2:40 AM More Sports

Back in January the University of Wisconsin sponsored a Twitter weekend during which I won tickets to last Wednesday's game. The seats were awesome. The Badgers railed upon Iowa and it was the Jon Leuer show. With just over seven minutes left in.. more

Mar 9, 2010 2:53 PM More Sports

blogimage8402.jpe

Last Saturday night wasan all Rachmaninoff program, maybe too much in one concert, but the performancewas memorable. It was fascinating to hear a technical conductor like de Waartapplying clarity to a long-lined romantic work such as Sympho... more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage5034.jpe

Hero of the Week MPS Board President Peter Blewett Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage5014.jpe

The beginning of the new year brings with it both a cautious optimism regarding the country's change in political administrations and concern about the global economy. Several leaders of Milwaukee's crea,Art more

Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES