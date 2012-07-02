Leuer
Bucks trade Leuer, Livingston and Brockman, receive Dalembert
Former Badger Jon Leuer will no longer be playing in Milwaukee. He and two other Bucks were traded to the Houston Rockets along with the Bucks no. 12 draft pick in exchange for the Rockets' 14th pick and Samuel Dalembert.But it might not be the f.. more
Jul 2, 2012 12:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger men's basketball honors
After impressive performances against Iowa and Illinois, Jon Leuer was named Big Ten Player of the Week. He averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks, while shooting 73.0 percent from the field over those two games.Additionall.. more
Mar 12, 2010 2:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger men's basketball vs Iowa
Back in January the University of Wisconsin sponsored a Twitter weekend during which I won tickets to last Wednesday's game. The seats were awesome. The Badgers railed upon Iowa and it was the Jon Leuer show. With just over seven minutes left in.. more
Mar 9, 2010 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
MSO, Joyce Yang’s Dazzling Rachmaninoff
Last Saturday night wasan all Rachmaninoff program, maybe too much in one concert, but the performancewas memorable. It was fascinating to hear a technical conductor like de Waartapplying clarity to a long-lined romantic work such as Sympho... more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Hero of the Week: MPS Board President Peter Blewett
Hero of the Week MPS Board President Peter Blewett Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The State of Art
The beginning of the new year brings with it both a cautious optimism regarding the country's change in political administrations and concern about the global economy. Several leaders of Milwaukee's crea,Art more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 4 Comments