Life After Hate

On this week's unceasingly cheerful episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, writer-you-oughta-hire Matt Wild and I, we talk about our favorite Milwaukee shows of 2013. Among them: Leonar.. more

Dec 19, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

Like you, I have a very heavy heart today. <br /><br />I watched with horror as the news came out about yesterday\'s <a href=\"http://www.reuters.com/article/2012/08/06/us-usa-wisconsin-shooting-idUSBRE8740FP20120806\" target=\"_blank\">mass shoot.. more

Aug 6, 2012 8:08 PM Daily Dose

I got tons of positive feedback from my recent article on the folks who created Life After Hate, an online journal devoted to bridging the gaps between us. I really admired the writers’ candortwo of the founders are former white supremacist skinhe.. more

Feb 24, 2010 7:58 PM Daily Dose

In the late 1980s and 1990s, not many people would have wanted to know Arno Michaels.CenturionAt the time, Michaels was head of the white power punk/metal band Centurion, which sold more than 20,000 CDs of what Michaels calls “violent, hate... more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

Mire’s overall vibe is coffeehouse, but not so muchso that he’s averse to getting booties moving. Aided by rhymes from label mateMelissa Czarnik and Joshua the Scribe, and including glockenspiel and clarinetamong his instrumentation, Mir,CD... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

It was a matinee on the last Saturday before Christmas. Cell phones of absentminded patron Winter Tales ,Theater more

Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

