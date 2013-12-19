Life After Hate
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Favorite Milwaukee Shows of 2013
On this week's unceasingly cheerful episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, writer-you-oughta-hire Matt Wild and I, we talk about our favorite Milwaukee shows of 2013. Among them: Leonar.. more
Dec 19, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Sikh Temple Tragedy
Like you, I have a very heavy heart today. <br /><br />I watched with horror as the news came out about yesterday\'s <a href=\"http://www.reuters.com/article/2012/08/06/us-usa-wisconsin-shooting-idUSBRE8740FP20120806\" target=\"_blank\">mass shoot.. more
Aug 6, 2012 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
New Issue of "Life After Hate" Online
I got tons of positive feedback from my recent article on the folks who created Life After Hate, an online journal devoted to bridging the gaps between us. I really admired the writers’ candortwo of the founders are former white supremacist skinhe.. more
Feb 24, 2010 7:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee Man’s ‘Life After Hate’
In the late 1980s and 1990s, not many people would have wanted to know Arno Michaels.CenturionAt the time, Michaels was head of the white power punk/metal band Centurion, which sold more than 20,000 CDs of what Michaels calls “violent, hate... more
Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Eric Mire Band
Mire’s overall vibe is coffeehouse, but not so muchso that he’s averse to getting booties moving. Aided by rhymes from label mateMelissa Czarnik and Joshua the Scribe, and including glockenspiel and clarinetamong his instrumentation, Mir,CD... more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Holiday Stories
It was a matinee on the last Saturday before Christmas. Cell phones of absentminded patron Winter Tales ,Theater more
Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments