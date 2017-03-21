RSS

Life

clips.jpg.jpe

Chips (Rated R) Comedian Dax Shepard wrote and costars in this reboot of the 1970s TV series. He and Michael Peña portray John and Ponch, a pair of motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol offi,Film Clips more

Mar 21, 2017 3:33 PM Film Clips

lifeanimated.jpg.jpe

The documentary Life, Animated recounts the remarkable story of 3-year-old Owen Suskind diagnosed as severely autistic, whose loving family discovered that Disney animated films were the key to releasing Owen from the prison of his disabili... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:43 PM Film Reviews

mjotw.jpg.jpe

Sometimes Dane DeHaan bares a sideways resemblance to James Dean; what’s more remarkable about director Anton Corbijn’s film, Life, is the recreation of the places Dean inhabited as recorded in period photos. more

Mar 29, 2016 1:20 PM Home Movies

Straight from its Youtube channel description, The series What I Learned is a travel show about colorful people and curious situations. And in the most recent installment host Jason Tongen takes a little trip to our city of Milwaukee.In the episod.. more

Jan 13, 2015 6:36 PM Around MKE

film.jpg.jpe

They were the oddest couple on television, Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, and at the end of the night, they were never buddies. The show that eventually aired as “Sikel and Ebert” pitted the skinny, cosmopolitan Siskel against the rotund,... more

Jul 15, 2014 11:09 PM Film Reviews

A decade after the simian virus has killed almost all human beings, representatives of the few people remaining in San Francisco (played by Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, Gary Oldman and Kodi Smit-McPhee) negotiate an uneasy truce with the ape... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:36 PM Film Clips

dancereve.jpg.jpe

All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more

May 13, 2014 3:39 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more

Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM Classical Music

Franklin D. Roosevelt could have lived an undemanding life flitting from cocktail party to country club and tending to an upstate New York estate already old when the U.S. was young. Instead, he committed himself to politics with mission. A... more

Feb 9, 2014 6:46 PM Books

gucci.jpg.jpe

Recording at an almost impossible pace, Gucci Mane reinvented himself in 2009 as the ultimate mixtape rapper, releasing more than a half dozen mixtapes that year, including several essential ones that made a case for him as one of the most inventi.. more

Apr 2, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

book_fortblue.jpg.jpe

Of all the conflicts between natives and settlers, the Black Hawk War (1832) left the deepest impression on Wisconsin. UW-Waukesha professor Robert Birmingham, who excavated Fort Blue Mounds near Madison more

Dec 12, 2012 4:50 PM Books

books_newyorkneon.jpg.jpe

Nothing shouts “City!” like neon signs. Yet even in New York, the old glow is fading under pressure from LEDs and what critics have called the “suburbanization” of the city. Photographer-preservationist Thomas Rinaldi set more

Dec 12, 2012 4:48 PM Books

blogimage18608.jpe

In their introduction, Oxford Hindu studies professor Gavin Flood and American poet Charles Martin make their case for the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita. Aside from its canonical status in the Hindu scriptures, with its emphasis..... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18400.jpe

Thomas Hart Benton embodied the New Deal aesthetic as solidly as any painter. A public-minded artist who found high ideals in the everyday life of America, his most characteristic works were the murals he painted in public libraries and sta... more

Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11144.jpe

This remake is faithful in setting and tone to the 1941 original. One sure indication are forests shrouded in a crawling mist. The new storyline adds a twist, and features more werewolves, but is remarkably uninspired. Lawrence Talbot (Beni... more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage9154.jpe

The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more

Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3922.jpe

"Our entire set tonight is dedicated to the memory of Michael Jackson," Conor Oberst announced at the start of his Summerfest performance last night, and sure enough, he periodically evoked the fallen pop singer throughout the evening, albeit impr.. more

Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

   This week, I turn the tables by asking my readers some questions. Students have been back at school for a month now, and I talked with a few from local colleges and universities about what t,SEXPress more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress

blogimage718.jpe

The UWM Union Theatre kicks off its African American Film Festival this weekend with two p The Healing Passage: Voices from the Water ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

The Ultimate BourneA Killer Comes HomeDecember 12, 2007 | 09:50 AMSequels usually run from bad to worse, but it's been said that the Jason Bourne series only gets better with each installment. To my mind, the second film, The Bourne Supremac.. more

Dec 12, 2007 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES