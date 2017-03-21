Life
Film Clips: March 23, 2017
Chips (Rated R) Comedian Dax Shepard wrote and costars in this reboot of the 1970s TV series. He and Michael Peña portray John and Ponch, a pair of motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol offi,Film Clips more
Mar 21, 2017 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
‘Life’ Like a Disney Cartoon
The documentary Life, Animated recounts the remarkable story of 3-year-old Owen Suskind diagnosed as severely autistic, whose loving family discovered that Disney animated films were the key to releasing Owen from the prison of his disabili... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:43 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Life, The Forbidden Room and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
Sometimes Dane DeHaan bares a sideways resemblance to James Dean; what’s more remarkable about director Anton Corbijn’s film, Life, is the recreation of the places Dean inhabited as recorded in period photos. more
Mar 29, 2016 1:20 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Watch What One Man Learns From His Day In Milwaukee
Straight from its Youtube channel description, The series What I Learned is a travel show about colorful people and curious situations. And in the most recent installment host Jason Tongen takes a little trip to our city of Milwaukee.In the episod.. more
Jan 13, 2015 6:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Life Itself
They were the oddest couple on television, Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, and at the end of the night, they were never buddies. The show that eventually aired as “Sikel and Ebert” pitted the skinny, cosmopolitan Siskel against the rotund,... more
Jul 15, 2014 11:09 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: July 10
A decade after the simian virus has killed almost all human beings, representatives of the few people remaining in San Francisco (played by Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, Gary Oldman and Kodi Smit-McPhee) negotiate an uneasy truce with the ape... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:36 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Dancing Around the Mysteries of Life
All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more
May 13, 2014 3:39 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Four of Milwaukee’s Finest Dancers on One Stage
Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more
Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Young Mr. Roosevelt: FDR’s Introduction to War, Politics, and Life (Da Capo), by Stanley Weintraub
Franklin D. Roosevelt could have lived an undemanding life flitting from cocktail party to country club and tending to an upstate New York estate already old when the U.S. was young. Instead, he committed himself to politics with mission. A... more
Feb 9, 2014 6:46 PM David Luhrssen Books
Gucci Mane's Concert Thursday Has Been Canceled Because He's in Jail
Recording at an almost impossible pace, Gucci Mane reinvented himself in 2009 as the ultimate mixtape rapper, releasing more than a half dozen mixtapes that year, including several essential ones that made a case for him as one of the most inventi.. more
Apr 2, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Life, Death & Archaeology at Fort Blue Mounds (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Robert A. Birmingham
Of all the conflicts between natives and settlers, the Black Hawk War (1832) left the deepest impression on Wisconsin. UW-Waukesha professor Robert Birmingham, who excavated Fort Blue Mounds near Madison more
Dec 12, 2012 4:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
New York Neon (W.W. Norton & Company), by Thomas E. Rinaldi
Nothing shouts “City!” like neon signs. Yet even in New York, the old glow is fading under pressure from LEDs and what critics have called the “suburbanization” of the city. Photographer-preservationist Thomas Rinaldi set more
Dec 12, 2012 4:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Bhagavad Gita: A New Translation (W.W. Norton), by Gavin Flood & Charles Martin
In their introduction, Oxford Hindu studies professor Gavin Flood and American poet Charles Martin make their case for the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita. Aside from its canonical status in the Hindu scriptures, with its emphasis..... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Thomas Hart Benton: A Life (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Justin Wolff
Thomas Hart Benton embodied the New Deal aesthetic as solidly as any painter. A public-minded artist who found high ideals in the everyday life of America, his most characteristic works were the murals he painted in public libraries and sta... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
This remake is faithful in setting and tone to the 1941 original. One sure indication are forests shrouded in a crawling mist. The new storyline adds a twist, and features more werewolves, but is remarkably uninspired. Lawrence Talbot (Beni... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Plaid Tidings
The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more
Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Conor Oberst Does One For Michael
"Our entire set tonight is dedicated to the memory of Michael Jackson," Conor Oberst announced at the start of his Summerfest performance last night, and sure enough, he periodically evoked the fallen pop singer throughout the evening, albeit impr.. more
Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Getting Schooled
This week, I turn the tables by asking my readers some questions. Students have been back at school for a month now, and I talked with a few from local colleges and universities about what t,SEXPress more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
African American Film Festival
The UWM Union Theatre kicks off its African American Film Festival this weekend with two p The Healing Passage: Voices from the Water ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
The Ultimate Bourne
The Ultimate BourneA Killer Comes HomeDecember 12, 2007 | 09:50 AMSequels usually run from bad to worse, but it's been said that the Jason Bourne series only gets better with each installment. To my mind, the second film, The Bourne Supremac.. more
Dec 12, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood