Linda Wervey Vitamvas

A cabinet of curiosities displays a bunch of various collected things, often from the natural world. “Species & Specimens,” on view at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, is like walking through one of these cabinets in large form.... more
Apr 16, 2014 12:29 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Legacy and Latitude in Art Collection
On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more
Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Peck School of the Arts Honors Alumni
UW-Milwaukee is honoring 50 years of support for art, dance, design, music and theater by sponsoring the Peck School of the Arts' “Year of the Arts.” To jump-start the celebration, the... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Winter Gallery Day & Night Revisited
On a frigid, five degree Winter Gallery Night there might have been fewer visitors on Milwaukee's streets, although the art proved to be inspiring and added a generous portion of warmth to the Friday night event. An early evening glimpse at .. more
Jan 31, 2011 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Elaine Erickson Demystifies the "Manifestations" Exhibition
Elaine Erickson Gallery closes the three-dimensional exhibition "Manifestations" on August 31. This exceptional show curated by Elaine Erickson at her gallery in the Marshall Building on East Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward features .. more
Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
WAMI Awards
Maritime, Bon Iver, Cory Chisel, Ronnie Nyles, Verona Grove and Fever Marlene compete for Artist of the Year honors at this year’s WAMIs, the annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards. This year’s nominees are heavy on familiar names from... more
Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Traditional Values
