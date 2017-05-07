Lindsey Gagliano

RSS

Elaine Murphy’s Little Gem has the humor and pacing of a delightful, little Irish indie film. It’s not. It’s a stage narrative woven together from three alternating monologues. Each monologue is told from the perspective of a woman of a different .. more

May 7, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

In Milwaukee theatrical comedy, Doug Jarecki is a name like Patrick Schmitz or Matt Kemple. His name, when associated with just about any comedy, can pretty much guarantee a good show regardless of what it is. He’s a very reliably funny gu.. more

Nov 29, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more

May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Playwright Steve Yockey envisions oppression as a tyrannical child ruling her toys with an iron fist. The idea has some merit. Yockey’s story, titled Cartoon, receives a staging this month courtesy of Youngblood Theatre. more

Nov 21, 2012 3:35 PM Theater

Some of the appeal of a show in an intimate studio theater lies in the simple pleasure of hanging out with charismatic people playing interesting characters. Such is the case with Windfall Theatre's production of David Davalos' Wittenberg..... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

With a weed-mellowed flow reminiscent of a more alert, less introspective Kid Cudi, Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa has succeeded where most blog rappers have not: translating his early critical acclaim and underground buzz into genuine more

Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison for his role in Watergate, gave one honest piece of political advice in his career. At the beginning of Nixon’s corrupt presidency, he said: “Watch what we do, more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

Ah, Italian wine. Love it. Love it. Love it. As the foodie that I am, I’m hard pressed to come up with wine that goes better with a meal than Italian wines. After all, one of the few things that Italians do better than making wine is cookin... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Hey, Cleveland. How ya doing, little buddy? I heard the news. It’s all over the television and newspapers. Lebron is going to Miami. Tough break, I know. It just doesn’t seem to make any sense. I mean, why would he leave the 33rd largest ci... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

