Lindsey L. Gagliano
Insightful Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more
Jan 15, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Slice of Life in 1978 Texas
In Tandem Theatre closes its 16th season with James McLure’s 1959 Pink Thunderbird, two short plays performed back-to-back. Laundry and Bourbon (directed by Jane Flieller) is about three women living in 1978 Maynard, Texas, and Lone Star (d... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:42 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Cartoon Darkness Live
Youngblood Theatre Company warms up December with a hot, aggressive little socio-political allegory that mixes dark comedy with darker drama, making for one of the most dreamlike trips to the theater in Milwaukee. Steve Yockey's Cartoon fea... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘What If’ History With Windfall
The Windfall Theatre bring this Milwaukee Premiere of David Davalos’ Wittenberg to its cozy stage that month. On the surface, its kind of a simple intellectual comedy, but it’s a fun intellectual comedy. Three really good actors play three histo.. more
Feb 20, 2012 1:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bad Company
One of many hard-rock supergroups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee