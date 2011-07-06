Linetta Davis
Milwaukee Poet Pushes Through the Fear
Linetta Davis develops creative expressions on a number of different levels. She has performed poetry for years and published a few books, including Honey and Vinegar. She also has staged her multi-voice choreopoem A Black Woman's Burden as... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff 1 Comments
A Black Woman's Burden At Wisconsin Black Historical Society
Tyler Perry’s big screen adaptation of For Colored Girls was kind of a weird mutation of the original stage play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When The Rainbow Is Enuf. The 1997 Choreopoem by Ntozake Shange drew the power of i.. more
Feb 8, 2011 10:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy
Following the Cirque du Soleil playbook of cramming as many amazing acts of human agility onto a stage as can possibly fit at one time, the touring production Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy is a blend of ballet, juggling, acrobatics and gener... more
May 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee