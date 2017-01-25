RSS

The Lion In Winter

Jan 25, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

The Lion In Winter is a bit of a strange beast. As it focusses on King Henry II of England, it feels a lot like a Shakespearian historical drama. Having been been written less than 100 years ago for an original production that was staged in .. more

Sep 24, 2016 1:00 PM Theater

It’s always nice to see a fundraiser for a theatre company also serve as its own form of performance art. Fools For Tragedy’s debut show is a remarkably promising new Shakespeare mutation that will be raising funds for Soulstice Theatre. Looking .. more

Jul 9, 2011 9:42 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its "University Collaboration Series" with a staging of the James Goldman comedy The Lion in Winter , which revolves around Henry II, Eleanor of Aquitaine and three sons vying to become heir to the more

Apr 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 22, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Many people recall The Lion in Winter as a 1968 Oscar-winning film starring Katharine Hepburn and Peter O'Toole as an aging king and queen who struggle to hang onto their royal positions. But a theater production of the same story can be an... more

Apr 20, 2011 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Apr 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its "University Collaboration Series" with a staging of the James Goldman comedy The Lion in Winter. This collaborative series looks to balance seasoned and emerging talent by having local professional ac... more

Apr 13, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

