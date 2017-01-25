The Lion In Winter
Pride Theatre’s Political Drama Close-Up
Jan 25, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fundraising for a LION IN WINTER
The Lion In Winter is a bit of a strange beast. As it focusses on King Henry II of England, it feels a lot like a Shakespearian historical drama. Having been been written less than 100 years ago for an original production that was staged in .. more
Sep 24, 2016 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Lion In . . . Summer
It’s always nice to see a fundraiser for a theatre company also serve as its own form of performance art. Fools For Tragedy’s debut show is a remarkably promising new Shakespeare mutation that will be raising funds for Soulstice Theatre. Looking .. more
Jul 9, 2011 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Lion in Winter
Apr 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 29, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Chamber's Intimate 'The Lion in Winter'
Many people recall The Lion in Winter as a 1968 Oscar-winning film starring Katharine Hepburn and Peter O'Toole as an aging king and queen who struggle to hang onto their royal positions. But a theater production of the same story can be an... more
Apr 20, 2011 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater 1 Comments
Apr 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chamber Theatre's 'Lion in Winter' Mixes Proven, Emerging Talent
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its "University Collaboration Series" with a staging of the James Goldman comedy The Lion in Winter. This collaborative series looks to balance seasoned and emerging talent by having local professional ac... more
Apr 13, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
