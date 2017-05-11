Liquid City Motors
This Week on The Disclaimer: Some Milwaukee Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat show, we mix it up a bit for the station's latest pledge drive. With co-host Matt Wild out of town (he literally went fishing), we spend our half hour playing some of our favorite recent Milw.. more
May 11, 2017 7:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Liquid City Motors' Heart-Pumping New Single, "Call The Specialists In"
It's hard to tell, because so many of these electronic music micro-movements burn fast then fade away, but the Milwaukee label/artists circle Close Up of the Serene really seems to be on to something special. Its artists are performing all over th.. more
Feb 15, 2017 9:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Synth Fest MKE Looks Beyond the Moog
In its inaugural year, Synth Fest MKE aims to bring together disparate corners of Milwaukee’s electronic music scene. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Crumbs from the Table of Joy
The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama Crumbs more
Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
IfIHadAHiFi w/ Death Dream, Bear Claw and New Brutalism
Milwaukee’s IfIHadAHiFi churned out feverish hooks and pile-driving noise in equal measure on Fame by Proxy , the 2008 album they recorded with Faraquet’s Devin Ocampo and Paper Chase’s John Congleton. Later this year the more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee