RSS

Liquor Sweets

 F.Scott Fitzgerald was one of 20th century America’s great writers andlike many important authors of his era, he tried his hand in Hollywood. ScottDonaldson’s biography F. Scott Fitzgerald: Fool for Love is concerned chieflywith the.. more

Oct 8, 2012 1:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Jackson Brodie is a hardboiled private detective trying to improve his mind. While staking out an adultery case, waiting in his car to document mischief with a high-powered camera, he listens to a French language instruction CD. But when his.. more

Mar 29, 2012 11:59 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8694.jpe

Carlos Reygadas’ film Silent Light opens with a gorgeous, six-minute, time-lapse depiction of dawn breaking, and the film’s pace doesn’t pick up much from there. Filmed with minimal dialogue and non-professional actors, the movie ,Today more

Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7457.jpe

Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Oneof the most celebrated originators of the hardcor,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage3847.jpe

­­I'm usually wrong about these things, but I still think that Grizzly Bear's "Two Weeks" sounds uncannily like Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E.," at least insofar as any song by Grizzly Bear could sound like a late '90s, West Coast rap hit. Try playing bo.. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3831.jpe

Ironically, synthetic herbicides are poisonous not just to earthworms but to your lawn, too! Not to mention the harm they do to all the other innocent bystanders such as you, your family and pets, birds, wildlife and our waterways (and therefore f.. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage3847.jpe

For years Ian Pesch owned two of the most important bars of Milwaukee’s ’90s music scene, the Globe East and the Globe West. This tonight and tomorrow night, at his new South Side bar, Liquor Sw,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage3831.jpe

This Week in Milwaukee ,None more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage3443.jpe

   Hair metal is viewed in many ways: Reverence, distaste, obsession, incredulit 13 Ghosts, ,Local Music more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES