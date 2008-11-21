Lisa Hannigan
Jason Mraz (11/21)
Jason Mraz is coming to Milwaukee and the Shepherd Express issponsoring the concert. Mraz will be performing LIVE at the Rave onFriday, November 21 at 7:30 PM. Kicking off the show will be: ,Sponsored Events more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Nov. 20 - Nov. 26
Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WhenBarack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was thefirst rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Send In The Comedies
The local theatre season concludes its journey to the holidays this weekend. For me, this is the last great stop before the deceptively easy challenge of covering all of the holiday showsquite a few of which are repeats of shows from previous year.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater