Lisa Lampanelli
Artist Named for Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Mural Project
Milwaukee Downtown recently selected Albuquerque by way ofChicago visual artist Mauricio Ramirez as Wisconsin Avenue's artist in residence.Ramirez has created murals across the country for Microsoft, Warner MusicGroup, VitaminWater, Red Bu.. more
May 4, 2017 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
PrideFest Reveals Its Celebrity- and Comedy-Heavy 2014 Lineup
In keeping with Milwaukee's festival tradition, the city's annual PrideFest places a higher value on entertainment than many similar LGBT gatherings across the country, booking marquee headliners each year. This year's lineup, which the festival r.. more
Mar 10, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Funny Son of Story
Jazmin Marie Vollmar and Mike Walker return to the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue this coming Friday (March 15th) for the return of their two-person long form improv act Funny Son of Story. The show starts at 8pm. Admiss.. more
Mar 15, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lisa Lampanelli
A brassy and foul-mouthed comedienne, Lisa Lampanelli is probably most recognizable from her frequent appearances on Comedy Central's celebrity roasts... more
Dec 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sex Toys vs. Porn Stars
This is my second column about the infamous Adult Entertainment Expo, which takes place every January in Las Vegas. Last week, I wrote about the surreal experience of the parallel trade and fan show floors; this week, I recount my adventure... more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Hairspray
Transgressive filmmaker John Waters infiltrated the mainstream with 1988’s Hairspray , the sweet story of a plus-sized, dance-obsessed teenager in racially segregated 1960s Baltimore. Waters’ story was resurrected in 2002 more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lisa Lampanelli
A brassy and foul-mouthed comedienne, Lisa Lampanelli is probably most recognizable from her frequent appearances on Comedy Central’s celebrity roasts, which make it clear how she earned the nickname “the queen of mean,” but there’ more
Dec 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Farmsin Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to earlyGuided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spiri,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
A friend of a friend
The guy who strips the ball here for Vanderbilt is #13 Chris Marve and he's my brother's boss' kid. He stripped the ball from Ole Miss at the goal line with less than two minutes to go, securing Vandy's win and their first national ranking in more.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Lisa Lampanelli
Like that other race-baiting white woman, Sarah Silverman, Lisa Lampanelli relies on her Eureka! ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr. 10 - Apr. 16
The Hold Steady Boys and Girls in America, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee