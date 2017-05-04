RSS

Lisa Lampanelli

Milwaukee Downtown recently selected Albuquerque by way ofChicago visual artist Mauricio Ramirez as Wisconsin Avenue's artist in residence.Ramirez has created murals across the country for Microsoft, Warner MusicGroup, VitaminWater, Red Bu.. more

May 4, 2017 9:50 PM Around MKE

In keeping with Milwaukee's festival tradition, the city's annual PrideFest places a higher value on entertainment than many similar LGBT gatherings across the country, booking marquee headliners each year. This year's lineup, which the festival r.. more

Mar 10, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

Jazmin Marie Vollmar and Mike Walker return to the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue this coming Friday (March 15th) for the return of their two-person long form improv act Funny Son of Story. The show starts at 8pm. Admiss.. more

Mar 15, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

A brassy and foul-mouthed comedienne, Lisa Lampanelli is probably most recognizable from her frequent appearances on Comedy Central's celebrity roasts... more

Dec 2, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This is my second column about the infamous Adult Entertainment Expo, which takes place every January in Las Vegas. Last week, I wrote about the surreal experience of the parallel trade and fan show floors; this week, I recount my adventure... more

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress

Transgressive filmmaker John Waters infiltrated the mainstream with 1988’s Hairspray , the sweet story of a plus-sized, dance-obsessed teenager in racially segregated 1960s Baltimore. Waters’ story was resurrected in 2002 more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Farmsin Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to earlyGuided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spiri,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The guy who strips the ball here for Vanderbilt is #13 Chris Marve and he's my brother's boss' kid. He stripped the ball from Ole Miss at the goal line with less than two minutes to go, securing Vandy's win and their first national ranking in more.. more

Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Like that other race-baiting white woman, Sarah Silverman, Lisa Lampanelli relies on her Eureka! ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Hold Steady Boys and Girls in America, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

