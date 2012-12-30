RSS

Lisbon

large.jpg.jpe

When the words Deep Throat first appeared on the old iron marquee of the Parkway Theatre at 34th and Lisbon on Dec. 26, 1972, almost no one knew what it meant. It was just another dirty movie playing at one of the city’s more

Dec 30, 2012 9:10 PM A&E Feature

blogimage5818.jpe

Sep 14, 2010 3:52 PM On Music

blogimage5818.jpe

The Haggerty Museum of Art opens its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin," tonight with a reception that runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The museum provides separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who repre... more

Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES