Lists
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Isn't Actually a Great Tech City
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we debunk a recent online listicle that proclaimed Milwaukee the number one city "you wouldn’t expect for tech." The article was widely sh.. more
Jul 18, 2014 5:39 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
,Boris + Doris on the town more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Barack Obama
Barack Obama Website: Barack Obama Blog: Barack's Blog Videos: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections 2 Comments
The Best Albums of 2007
Disclaimer: Despite the branding, this list doesn’t represent the best albums of the year as much as it does my favorite albums of the yearthat’s a big difference. These lists are always a work in progress: Obviously, I can’t listen to every album.. more
Dec 10, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jars of Clay
Elmbrook Church (Brookfield), 7 p.m. Jars of Clay was the band that changed the course o The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
Early Year End Album Lists
Early Year End Album ListsA sign of what's ahead?Every year, Metacritic creates a comprehensive webpage charting music publications' year-end lists, but since 2007's meta-list isn't up yet, let's take a look at the lists that have leaked early... more
Dec 4, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Way to go D-Wade
Maybe I’m the only one, but all these decade recaps, “Best of” lists and all the talk of the “aught’s” has kind of taken me by surprise. I just don’t remember this much navel-gazing or discussion at the end of any other decade. I know I’m not that.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports