Literary Fiction

MSO: A Treasure and a Discovery
Conductor Jakub Hrusa and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pay tribute to former music director Lukas Foss, who passed away early this month, with its latest program tonight. They’ll be performing Foss’ “Ode for Orchestra” tonight more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Recovered Memories
The dogs are after Boaz, 26 of them all counted, barking and snapping under vengeful, glar Waltz with Bashir ,Film more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Richard Haas: Thirty Years of Looking at Architecture
Though artist Richard Haas is best known for his large trompe l'oeil murals grafting the unsightly wounds of postwar expansion in cities like New York and Chicago, it's his prints that serve as a bedrock fo,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trials of Miles
Miles Davis was a musical Pablo Picasso. Like the painter, he was a great artist and an of Miles on Miles: Interviews and Encounters with Miles Davis ,Books more
Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Jack Grassel & Jill Jensen
The jazz duo of renowned Milwaukee guitarist Jack Grassel and vocalist Jill Jensen makes its debut tonight at 8:30 p.m. at Tommasino Italia (7335 W. Greenfield), an Italian bar and restaurant in West Allis.,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jeremy Enigk
Jeremy Enigk, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, was the shy, mysterious World Waits ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lotus
At its worst, so-called “jam-tronica,” that small subset of improvisational mu Hammerstrike ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Implied Narratives
Photography has long held a unique place in art. Sometimes it's conceptual, sometim Nicole ,Art more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler Visual Arts 1 Comments
Featured Author: Margaret Atwood
Microprose from Paula Carter
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Express Fiction