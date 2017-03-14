Liveright
The Twenty Days of Turin (Liveright), by Giorgio De Maria
The 1977 novel The Twenty Days of Turin, which attracted a cult following in Italy, is finally out in an English translation. Cultural commentator Giorgio De Maria wrote the horror story as a metaphor of the political violence that overtook... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:05 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Dream of Enlightenment: The Rise of Modern Philosophy (Liveright), by Anthony Gottlieb
Like a good historian, Anthony Gottlieb in The Dream of Enlightenment: The Rise of Modern Philosophy tries not to project the perspectives of the present onto the past and does a fine job of untangling thorny concepts in the interest of cla... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:30 PM David Luhrssen Books
Our Sister Republics: The United States in an Age of American Revolutions (Liveright), by Caitlin Fitz
Simón Bolívar declared that the U.S. was “destined by Providence to plague America with miseries in the name of Liberty.” Northwestern University history professor Caitlin Fitz quotes Bolívar to illustrate the often-fraught relations bet... more
Nov 15, 2016 2:20 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Internet of Us: Knowing More and Understanding Less in the Age of Big Data (Liveright), by Michael Patrick Lynch
The chief concern of The Internet of Us Knowing More and Understanding Less in the Age of Big Data by University of Connecticut philosophy professor Michael Patrick Lynch, is the way Googling can “weaken and undermine other ways of knowing,... more
Oct 4, 2016 2:08 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Drowned World: Fiftieth Anniversary Edition (Liveright), by J.G. Ballard
“Soon it will be too hot” is a great opening line for a novel, especially one about global warming. As Martin Amis writes in his introduction for the anniversary edition of The Drowned World, prescience isn't everything, yet J.G. Ballard& more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Kingdom Come (Liveright), by J.G. Ballard
J.G. Ballard's final novel before his death in 2009 offers an almost apocalyptic picture of darkness festering in the shadows of suburbia and the emptiness of a society constructed only for consumption. A murder mystery and a bizarre shooti... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books