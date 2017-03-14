RSS

Liveright

twentydaysofturin.jpg.jpe

The 1977 novel The Twenty Days of Turin, which attracted a cult following in Italy, is finally out in an English translation. Cultural commentator Giorgio De Maria wrote the horror story as a metaphor of the political violence that overtook... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:05 PM Books

dreamofenlightenment.jpg.jpe

Like a good historian, Anthony Gottlieb in The Dream of Enlightenment: The Rise of Modern Philosophy tries not to project the perspectives of the present onto the past and does a fine job of untangling thorny concepts in the interest of cla... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:30 PM Books

oursisterrepublics.jpg.jpe

Simón Bolívar declared that the U.S. was “destined by Providence to plague America with miseries in the name of Liberty.” Northwestern University history professor Caitlin Fitz quotes Bolívar to illustrate the often-fraught relations bet... more

Nov 15, 2016 2:20 PM Books

internetofus.jpg.jpe

The chief concern of The Internet of Us Knowing More and Understanding Less in the Age of Big Data by University of Connecticut philosophy professor Michael Patrick Lynch, is the way Googling can “weaken and undermine other ways of knowing,... more

Oct 4, 2016 2:08 PM Books

blogimage19367.jpe

“Soon it will be too hot” is a great opening line for a novel, especially one about global warming. As Martin Amis writes in his introduction for the anniversary edition of The Drowned World, prescience isn't everything, yet J.G. Ballard& more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18197.jpe

J.G. Ballard's final novel before his death in 2009 offers an almost apocalyptic picture of darkness festering in the shadows of suburbia and the emptiness of a society constructed only for consumption. A murder mystery and a bizarre shooti... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES